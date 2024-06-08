Bundesliga side begin talks to sign Liverpool star who is keen on leaving: Reports

FSV Mainz 05 have reportedly started negotiations to sign Liverpool star Sepp van den Berg in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Van den Berg, 22, stole quite a few headlines with his mature performances at the heart of Mainz's backline last season. He made the most of his season-long loan opportunity, scoring three times in 33 league matches.

A right-footed towering centre-back adept at operating at right-back, Van den Berg started 31 of his 35 appearances across competitions for Mainz last campaign. He helped the German side register nine shutouts.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Earlier last month, Liverpool allegedly slapped a £20 million asking price on the ex-PEC Zwolle man. However, the club's decision failed to sit well with the Dutchman, who told De Telegraaf (h/t The Standard):

"[They] didn't exude confidence in me all this time, but [they] do want to hinder my future. I want to keep playing every week and develop myself further. In Germany, I enjoyed [Borussia] Dortmund away 70,000 people, Bayern Munich away against Harry Kane, [VfB] Stuttgart, [RB] Leipzig, [Bayer] Leverkusen... against clubs like that I was challenged every week."

Now, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Arne Slot's outfit have begun talks with Mainz to finalize a permanent deal for Van den Berg. The German side's hierarchy are optimistic to find an agreement, while the defender is eager to stay at MEWA Arena.

Van den Berg, who left PEC Zwolle to join Liverpool in a potential £4.4 million deal in 2019, has made four appearances for his parent team so far. He featured in 23 overall outings for the Reds' U23 side before spending a fruitful 18 months on loan at Preston North End.

After contributing two goals and an assist in 66 games for Preston, Van den Berg secured a loan move to Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga in the 2022-23 season. He scored once in nine appearances, as he spent most of the season out with a long-term ankle problem.

Brentford aiming to snap up Liverpool man

According to The Echo, Brentford are aiming to lure Caoimhin Kelleher away from Liverpool this summer. They are expected to face competition from Scottish giants Celtic in the race for the £15 million-rated star.

Expand Tweet

Kelleher, 25, relished a breakout season for his boyhood club, guiding them to the EFL Cup last campaign. He recorded five clean sheets and conceded 32 goals in 26 matches across competitions for his team.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have identified four potential options to replace Kelleher this summer. They are keeping tabs on Sunderland's Anthony Patterson, Feyenoord's Justin Bijlow, Villarreal's Filip Jorgensen, and Burnley's James Trafford, hoping to sign them in the future.