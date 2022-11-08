BYJUS made offer to become Barcelona’s sponsors earlier this year: Reports

Indian multinational educational technology company BYJU'S made an offer to become Barcelona's sponsors earlier this year, as per Mundo Deportivo.

BYJU'S has been making waves in football as former Barca forward Lionel Messi recently signed up with the educational technology platform as the company's first global ambassador.

It's aim is to expand education in an equitable, accessible, and affordable way.

BYJU'S also officially became the sponsor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup earlier this year.

The educational platform also tried to become their shirt sponsor before the Catalan giants signed a deal with the music-platform Spotify.

BYJU'S @BYJUS

The one and only. The MESSI-ah of football…

Namaste, Lionel Messi!

Here’s to achieving our goals together & bringing access to education to every child in the world.



Before Joan Laporta proclaimed himself as the club's president once again, Barca contacted the Indian company over a potential sponsorship.

A final offer of €60 million plus €10 million in variables, including achievements such as titles, was made.

Carles Tusquets, the management committee president, informed Barcelona of the offer.

BYJU'S proposed that they become first-team shirt sponsors for four seasons while a collaboration of some form was touted with Barca's academy.

However, then-CEO Ferran Reverter and board member Xavier Barbany considered the Indian company's offer to be economically short of what they desired.

They pressured BYJU'S into raising the offer, but the Indian company soon withdrew its offer despite the owner being a massive fan of the Blaugrana.

Messi's departure in 2021 reinforced their decision, although Laporta did try and save the operation to no avail.

Instead, Barcelona signed a deal with Spotify worth around €280 million (£235 million).

They will now feature on Barca's shirt for four seasons, and the Catalan side's stadium has been renamed the Spotify Nou Camp.

Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte to replace Gerard Pique

Laporte is a target

Pique, 35, retired on Saturday, 6 November, playing his final game in a 2-0 win over Almeria at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona are looking to replace the Spaniard and have earmarked City's Laporte as a potential candidate, per SPORT.

Blaugrana coaches are fans of the Spanish defender and believes he possesses the necessary age and profile which would be a fit for the team.

Aymeric Laporte @Laporte next chapter in 2023 🏻 Another win to finish the group strong. Congrats to everyone, especially the scorers and youngstersnext chapter in 2023 Another win to finish the group strong. Congrats to everyone, especially the scorers and youngsters 💙 next chapter in 2023 💪🏻 https://t.co/CZmUNJy9E1

Laporte, 28, has made six appearances across competitions, helping City keep three clean sheets.

He recently recovered from knee surgery, but has been an important member of Pep Guardiola's side since joining from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for €65 million.

The Spanish international has made 161 appearances for the Cityzens, winning the Premier League on four occasions and the FA Cup once.

