Carlo Ancelotti blocks Real Madrid move to sign Premier League superstar: Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has blocked a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to Catalan daily El Nacional.

Kane has long been linked with a move to the Spanish capital. According to the report, Florentino Perez wanted Kane to fill Karim Benzema's shoes after his departure as a free agent. However, the Italian tactician vetoed a move for the English striker.

Kane has since been linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. After their first bid worth €70 million was rejected by Spurs, Bayern have made an improved offer of €80 million plus add-ons. The second bid is also set to be rejected by the north London club.

Real Madrid have signed Spanish striker Joselu on a season-long loan from Espanyol to fill the vacant striker position in their squad. It remains to be seen if Los Blancos will target further reinforcements in that area.

"Many clubs have approached me, but Real Madrid was my preference" - Arda Guler after signing for Los Blancos

Real Madrid pipped Barcelona to the signing of 18-year-old Arda Guler from Fenerbahce. The Turkish midfielder is considered among the best talents in world football at the moment. Apart from Los Blancos, Barca and Arsenal were also interested in the player.

However, Guler chose to join the Madrid giants in a €18 million move. Speaking about his decision, Guler said (via Los Blancos' official website):

"This is the most important club in the world and I feel very happy and proud to be here. Many clubs have approached me, but Real Madrid was my preference."

Further reflecting on his preferred on-field position, Guler added:

“I'm best in the centre of midfield. But it's not important because I want to earn my position. I want to be an offensive player and create goal scoring situations. The position is up to the coach. I play well in the centre and also on the right wing.”

Arda Guler is a creative player who can operate on the right wing and in attacking midfield. Given his exceptional close control and eye for a pass, Guler has been labeled the "Turkish Messi" and has also drawn comparisons with former Real Madrid midfielder Mesut Ozil.

