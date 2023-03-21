Carlo Ancelotti ‘can’t stand’ Real Madrid star highly-rated by Florentino Perez: Reports

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly 'can't stand' Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes after what transpired in Los Blancos' 3-2 Copa del Rey quarter-final win against Villarreal in January.

As per Spanish outlet El Nacional, Rodrygo exited the pitch in anger when he was brought off in the 56th minute against the Yellow Submarine. He did not greet the manager and went into the dugout in a visibly angry manner, which forced Ancelotti to go over and have a word with him.

Since then, the former AC Milan manager and the Brazilian winger have grown distant, which hasn't pleased club president Florentino Perez. He played a big part in bringing Rodrygo to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019 from Sao Paulo for a fee of over €40 million.

Perez wants the 22-year-old to play regularly in order to achieve his potential. He sees Rodrygo as the future of the club alongside Vinicius Junior.

Ancelotti is also not on talking terms with Eden Hazard and the club are apparently eager to offload Mariano Diaz this summer due to his apparent toxicity. It remains to be seen if the Italian tactician's relationship with Rodrygo will reach a point where his future at the club is at stake.

Rodrygo Goes has struggled for regular starts at Real Madrid when Karim Benzema has been fit.

However, that seems unlikely as of now, given Perez's trust in the Brazilian. He has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in 40 games across competitions this term.

What Rodrygo has said regarding a lack of regular starts at Real Madrid

Rodrygo Goes recently claimed that he had spoken to Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti about a lack of regular playing time in recent months.

Speaking in an interview, he said, via the aforementioned source:

"I always want to play and I tell the coach that I have to play, but he tells me to be calm...I respect Carlo because we have very good players, but I am there and when I am on the field, I help my team. I want to be a starter."

Ancelotti has benched the Real Madrid winger in high-profile games in recent weeks. This included the second-leg 1-0 (6-2 aggregate) win against Liverpool in the Champions League last 16 on 15 March and the league loss against Barcelona four days later.

Rodrygo was also reduced to a substitute appearance against the Catalan giants in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. 14 of his 40 appearances this season have come from the bench.

A sizable chunk of his starts can be attributed to Karim Benzema's rampant fitness problems this season.

