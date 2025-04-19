Carlo Ancelotti has clear preference for his next managerial job after deciding to leave Real Madrid: Reports

As per emerging reports, Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid in preference for taking over the Brazil national team. Pressure around the Italian's position at Valdebebas increased after their exit from the Champions League, although his contract runs until 2026.

Ad

The Brazilian Football Confederation is eager to present Ancelotti with a contract prior to the next international break. CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues has reportedly named Ancelotti as the top option. The organization denied sending a representative to Spain to meet Ancelotti, with a spokesperson telling The Athletic:

“The matter is being dealt with only by the executive general co-ordinator of the men’s national teams, Rodrigo Caetano, and president Ednaldo Rodrigues. Both are in Rio de Janeiro.”

Ad

Trending

However, prior reports have insisted that conversations have begun between CBF intermediaries and Ancelotti's camp. There are other reports that Ancelotti's stay is conditional on his being wanted by Madrid. There are other options available, but "his preference is to join Brazil", as per The Athletic. When he was asked about his future at Valdebebas, the Italian manager said (via SkySports):

"Maybe the club decides to replace me and maybe it could be this year, or next year when my contract is over. But when I am done here, I will be grateful to this club. That could be tomorrow, 10 days, one month or in one year, but if my contract ends or doesn't end, I really don't care."

Ad

Almost under the radar, things are different, and Brazil's interest is serious. Word is that managing the Selecao ahead of the 2026 World Cup is an attractive option in Ancelotti's mind.

Xabi Alonso refuses to talk about Real Madrid job, despite emerging as leading candidate

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has refused to discuss the Real Madrid job, as uncertainty shrouds Carlo Ancelotti's future in the Santiago Bernabeu. Rumors have widely claimed that the club could dispense with Ancelotti at season's end, irrespective of how he may succeed in ongoing domestic campaigns.

Ad

Amidst it all, Ancelotti has played down the rumors. However, this has done little to quench things, while Alonso has emerged as the leading contender for the Real Madrid post. The Bayer Leverkusen coach became popular when he led the German side to its first Bundesliga title, finishing the 2023-24 campaign with an unbeaten run.

Despite being widely seen as the next manager at the Bernabeu, Alonso has refused to speak about such speculation. He told the press (via Sports Illustrated):

Ad

"It's not a good time to discuss the future. We're at a very important moment in the season. I don't want to talk about speculation and rumours. [I understand] that this is happening, but what's more important to me is what's happening right now."

Real Madrid are still battling for the La Liga title and facing their arch-rivals, Barcelona, in the Copa del Rey final on April 26. Winning these potential trophies may help Ancelotti retain his job for much longer, but the club are expected to wait until the end of the season to make any major decisions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More