Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti doesn't count Eden Hazard, Jesus Vallejo, Mariano Díaz, and Alvaro Odriozola in his plans for the current season, according to Diario AS (via Madrid Xtra).

This is despite the Los Blancos manager having one of the smallest squads in the club's recent history. According to the aforementioned source, the current European champions have a squad of just 19 players.

The four players in question have barely received any game time under the management of Carlo Ancelotti. Due to their lack of preference in the team, their current future at Real Madrid is in doubt.

The most high-profile player amongst the ranks is former Belgian captain Eden Hazard. Los Blancos spent close to €115 million to sign the winger from Chelsea back in the summer of 2019.

Hazard, however, has failed to replicate his form in the Premier League in Spain due to frequent injuries and lack of form. The Belgian has made just seven appearances for Real Madrid this season, of which only three have come in the league. He has scored and assisted once so far.

Vallejo, Mariano Diaz and Odriozola, meanwhile, have made just eight appearances between them for the club this season across all competitions. Mariano Diaz has played five times while Odriozola and Vallejo have made one and two appearances, respectively. As things stand, the three of them have not contributed to a goal or an assist this season as well.

Out of the four players, only Mariano Diaz has his contract coming to an end at the end of the 2022-23 season. The centre-forward will, therefore, leave the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer in June later this year.

As far as contracts are concerned, both Eden Hazard and Alvaro Odriozola have a contract until the end of the 2023-24 season. Jesus Vallejo, on the other hand, still has two years remaining on his contract.

Real Madrid suffered defeat against Barcelona in the Super Cup final

Real Madrid fell to a 3-1 defeat against El Clasico rivals FC Barcelona in the Super Cup on Sunday (January 15) at the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia. Goals from Gavi, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski were enough for the Catalan giants to claim their first trophy under the management of Xavi Hernandez.

Real Madrid will now play Villarreal in the Round of 16 of the Copa Del Rey on Thursday (January 19) at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

