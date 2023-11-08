Carlo Ancelotti fed up with constantly trying to put Real Madrid superstar under control on the pitch: Reports 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelloti is allegedly running out of patience with Vinicius Junior and is fed up with his combative attitude on the pitch, according to El Nacional.

Vinicius has had a decent start to the 2023-24 campaign, scoring three goals and providing three assists in 11 appearances across all competitions. His feats have helped Real Madrid get to second in the La Liga standings with 29 points from 12 games, two points behind Girona.

However, there is growing animosity and anger reportedly growing behind closed doors due to the Brazilian's on-the-field attitude. The 23-year-old regularly gesticulates during games and finds himself confronting referees, rival players, and fans.

This problem has only grown in recent months and was evident when Vinicius got into a fight with Rayo Vallecano's Marko Dmitrovic during their recent La Liga clash. The former allegedly told Dmitrovic that he was waiting for him outside the pitch following the incident.

Journalist Eduardo Inda gave an insight on Ancelotti's view on the matter on El Chiringuito de Jugones:

"Ancelotti is a guy with a lot of patience, but I think he is about to lose it with a certain player at the club who has been tying him up for a long time. He is a huge player, one of the best in the world. If he tempers himself he can end up being Pelota d'Or. In sport, the psyche also influences. Ancelotti is tired of telling Vinicius to be more measured on the pitch."

In addition to the bad image Vinicius' actions convey, Ancelotti is also reportedly convinced that his performance decreases when he loses his temper. A few people also believe that the Brazilian winger is jealous of Jude Bellingham's impact at Real Madrid, as the former's leadership is diminishing by the day.

Who do Real Madrid play next?

Real Madrid will aim to get back to winning ways after their recent 0-0 stalemate against Rayo Vallecano over the weekend. They next face Braga in the UEFA Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu later today (Wednesday, November 8).

Carlo Ancelotti and Co. have made a flawless start to their Champions League campaign and are currently at the top of Group C with nine points from three games, three points above second-placed Napoli.

Real Madrid will be confident of securing all three points with their home advantage. They defeated Braga in the reverse fixture 2-1 on October 24 with Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham scoring one goal apiece.