Carlo Ancelotti holds discussion to recall 33-year-old star back to Brazil national team after being announced as new head coach: Reports

Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly set to hold discussions regarding the return of Casemiro to the Brazil national team squad. The Italian manager will leave Real Madrid at the end of this season and will take on a new role as Seleção boss on May 26.

Brazil has been far from their best in recent months, and their poor run of form reached a crescendo following a 4-1 defeat against their South American rivals Argentina in the World Cup Qualifiers. They sit in the fourth position on the table and face an uphill task of making it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ancelotti is set to take over as manager later this month, and Brazil will be hoping his vast managerial experience can guide them to their first trophy since 2019.

Having worked with several Seleção players at Real Madrid, Ancelotti could be considering bringing his own choice of players to the Brazil national team. He is currently working with the likes of Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and Endrick. Apart from the abovementioned three, the 65-year-old previously worked with Casemiro at the Spanish capital.

Casemiro, who boasts 75 appearances for his country, hasn’t played for the national team since 2023. According to Fabrizio Romano, Carlo Ancelotti is keen on bringing the veteran midfielder back into the Brazil national team. It is believed that the relations between the pair 'has always been excellent' and Ancelotti wants more leaders to be part of his squad.

Casemiro was excluded from Brazil’s 23-man squad for the 2024 Copa America by former manager Dorival Jr. However, he was part of the team that won the Copa America in 2019.

Brazil national team statement on Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment

Carlo Ancelotti will come in as Brazil’s head coach after Dorival Jr was sacked in March following a 4-1 defeat to Argentina in the World Cup Qualifiers. Confirming Ancelotti’s appointment, CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues said in a news release

“Bringing Carlo Ancelotti to lead Brazil is more than a strategic move. It’s a statement to the world that we are determined to regain the top spot on the podium.

“He’s the greatest coach in history and now he’s in charge of the greatest team on the planet. Together, we will write glorious new chapters for Brazilian football.”

Ancelotti’s first match as Brazil boss is against Ecuador on June 4 in the World Cup Qualifiers before facing Paraguay five days later. He will round off his qualifying campaign with a visit to Chile and Bolivia in September.

