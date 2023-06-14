Carlo Ancelotti has no interest in giving Real Madrid loanee a chance at the club next season - Reports

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly has no interest in making space in Real Madrid's squad for Reinier.

Los Blancos paid a fee of €30 million to sign him from Flamengo in January 2020. There were expectations that along with Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior, he would blossom into a regular first-team player down the line.

So far, the investment hasn't yielded any significant returns. He has never played for Real Madrid's senior side and has made three appearances for their B team.

Reinier was loaned to Borussia Dortmund in August 2020 on a two-season deal. During that time, he featured 39 times across competitions but started on just four occasions.

A season-long loan move to Girona materialized almost instantly when he returned to Real Madrid last summer. He managed just 620 minutes spread across 18 La Liga games for them in the recently-concluded campaign.

According to El Nacional, there is an expectation that the 21-year-old Brazilian's loan at Girona will be extended for another season. Ancelotti does not see him as a part of his team for the upcoming campaign.

Reinier can play down both flanks but has largely been deployed as a No. 10. He still has time left to get his career back on track at the Santiago Bernabeu, considering he signed a six-and-a-half-year deal with Real Madrid in January 2020.

Zinedine Zidane gives verdict on what it is like to manage a team like Real Madrid

Legendary French midfielder Zinedine Zidane enjoyed a trophy-laden professional career as a player.

Zidane won every trophy on offer at the club level and lifted the FIFA World Cup (1998) and UEFA European Championship (2000) with France. His spell as a manager at the club level is equally successful.

Zidane won 13 trophies, including three UEFA Champions League titles, with Real Madrid in his two spells as their manager. When asked to give his opinion on what it was like managing a team of their stature, he told GQ Spain, via AS:

"At the end of a season on the bench, you’re even more tired than a player. The two jobs have nothing to do with each other. I remember that as a player, I was focused on my performance and that of the team. I only thought about being the best I could be to help my team-mates. The coach, on the other hand, is in charge of 23 guys and never stops."

Zidane has been without a club since leaving Los Blancos for the second time in June 2021. He has recently been linked with the managerial role at France, who are currently managed by Didier Deschamps.

