Carlo Ancelotti keen to reunite with Everton star at Real Madrid - Reports

New Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is keen on signing Everton forward Richarlison this summer, according to Goal (via Managing Madrid).

Richarlison was one of the most important players for Carlo Ancelotti whilst managing Everton. The Brazilian international netted 13 goals for Everton last season before Ancelotti decided to leave the Toffees for Los Blancos.

According to the aforementioned source, Ancelotti had called Richarlison who is currently representing Brazil at the 2021 Copa America. The pair had an informal chat regarding a transfer to Real Madrid this summer. However, Real are not involved in official talks with Everton as of yet. So far, talks have been limited to just the manager and the involved player.

Real Madrid's priority this summer remains Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos will reportedly stay put if they fail to sign the French superstar and will not try to sign an alternative.

Also Read: David James' column - Euro 2020: 5 players who deserve more playing time

ℹ️ Carlo Ancelotti is interested in bringing Everton's Richarlison to Real Madrid, @goal can confirm. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/RQgup2ObAR — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 7, 2021

Real Madrid are in need of a new centre-forward

Real Madrid are in dire need of strengthening their attacking options before the start of the new season. Los Blancos are still reliant on an aging Karim Benzema for goals.

The Spanish giants previously tried to solve their attacking problems by signing Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz. However, the pair have failed to live up to expectations and could be sold sooner or later.

Despite the requirement for a new forward, the Managing Madrid report questions Carlo Ancelotti's decision to sign Richarlison for Real Madrid. The 24-year-old Brazilian international is not a natural striker and requires a partner upfront to flourish, like Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Everton.

Richarlison is also primarily a left-sided attacking winger, a position already covered by Eden Hazard and Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid. However, both players endured difficult 2020-21 campaigns for Real Madrid.

Richarlison is currently playing for Brazil at Copa America. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

At the moment, the deal looks like a classic case of the manager wanting a certain player while the club targets someone else.

It remains to be seen if Los Blancos president Florentino Perez will back Carlo Ancelotti in the transfer window and allow him to sign Richarlison from Everton.

Carlo Ancelotti ‘calls Richarlison about Real Madrid transfer’ https://t.co/CltiIfRdBv — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 8, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra