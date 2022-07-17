Real Madrid consider re-calling 22-year-old from loan spell: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly considering bringing back Spanish attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz from his loan spell this summer.

According to Fichajes.net, Madrid are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old. They could recall him from his loan spell with Italian giants AC Milan due to a shortage of attacking midfielders at the club.

Los Blancos could be in the market for an attacking midfielder as Isco no longer remains attached to the club after the expiration of his contract on June 30. The La Liga and Champions League winners could also part ways with Marco Asensio this summer. The 26-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract.

As per Managing Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti's side will not be offering Asensio a contract extension. They are therefore likely to be willing to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Brahim Diaz joined Real Madrid from Manchester City in January 2019 for £15.5 million. He spent one-and-a-half seasons with Los Blancos, during which he was starved of regular playing time. The midfielder made just 21 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants.

He joined AC Milan on a season-long loan in the summer of 2020 to play regular football and gain valuable first-team experience. He scored seven goals and provided four assists in 39 appearances across competitions for Stefano Pioli's side, helping the club finish second in Serie A.

AC Milan opted to sign him on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid last summer. The Spaniard scored four goals and provided four assists in 40 appearances in all competitions last season, helping Milan win its first Scudetto in eleven years.

The Italian giants have the option to sign the 22-year-old permanently for €22 million next summer. Madrid could, however, recall the attacking midfielder this summer.

Real Madrid could opt to prioritize signing an attacker ahead of a midfielder

Real Madrid could focus their efforts on signing a top-quality forward who will provide cover and competition to veteran striker Karim Benzema instead of an attacking midfielder.

According to Fichajes, Los Blancos are interested in signing Swedish hitman Alexander Isak. The 22-year-old rose to prominence during the 2020-21 campaign, as he scored 17 goals in 34 La Liga appearances for Real Sociedad. He was also highly impressive whilst on international duty with Sweden at Euro 2020 last summer.

The forward endured an underwhelming campaign last season as he scored just 10 goals in 41 games in all competitions. However, Isak is seen as a massive prospect. Real Sociedad are believed to be demanding a fee in the region of €50 million for him.

