Carlo Ancelotti to make final call on Real Madrid star as AC Milan plot loan move - Reports

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will make the final call on Luka Jovic's future, according to reports. The 23-year-old is a loan target for Serie A giants AC Milan.

Jovic joined Real Madrid from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt for an initial fee of €65m in 2019. However, the transfer has not gone according to plan for the forward, who has only had 1193 minutes of playing time at the Bernabeu.

Jovic rejoined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the second half of last season after finding playing time hard to come by at Real Madrid. Upon returning to Spain in the summer, the Serbian did not see any significant changes to his status at the club.

The 23-year-old has made nine appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid this season, but all of them have come from the bench. With Jovic seemingly not in Carlo Ancelotti's plans for the ongoing campaign, there were suggestions that he could leave the club on loan in January.

The Serbia international was reportedly keen to go out on loan to secure regular game time. Serie A giants AC Milan have been credited with an interest in acquiring Jovic's services.

However, Karim Benzema suffered an injury during Real Madrid's league clash with Real Sociedad on Saturday (December 4). Los Blancos could now reconsider their plans to send Jovic out on loan.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport [via ElDesmarque], Carlo Ancelotti will make the final decision regarding Jovic's immediate future. The Italian could sanction the forward's loan move to AC Milan or decide to keep him in the squad on the back of Benzema's injury.

Luka Jovic replaced Karim Benzema just 17 minutes into Real Madrid's La Liga match with Real Sociedad over the weekend. The Serbian went on to impress for Ancelotti's side, scoring one goal and assisting another in their 2-0 win.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hailed Luka Jovic after Real Sociedad win

Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for Luka Jovic after his match-winning performance against Real Sociedad on Saturday. He said:

"Jovic is a good forward. He has different qualities to Karim, we'll use him less in the possession, but he's a forward who's very strong physically, we use him as a 'wall.' The first goal for Vinicius is a Jovic classic with his body, a fantastic assist, and the second is a goal from a penalty box player."

Having impressed Ancelotti with his display against Real Sociedad, Luka Jovic will be looking to keep up the momentum in Los Blancos' upcoming games.

