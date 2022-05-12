Carlo Ancelotti to make final decision on Real Madrid star who wants to stay for another season - Reports

Carlo Ancelotti will be making the final decision on full-back Marcelo's future at Real Madrid beyond the current season, according to Fichajes.net.

The Brazilian left-back's current contract is set to expire at the end of the season. This could see Marcelo leave the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer in the summer.

According to the aforementioned source, however, Marcelo is keen to stay with Real Madrid for at least another season. The 34-year-old full-back understands the fact that he will not be the starting left-back for Los Blancos next season.

Ferland Mendy has established himself in the starting XI with Carlo Ancelotti's side also interested in re-signing Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano.

Marcelo's future is in the hands of Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian manager could do with the wealth of experience the 34-year-old brings into the dressing room.

However, there could be an argument made that the time has come for Marcelo to move on and give first-team exposure to youngsters like Miguel Gutierrez.

Marcelo has been one of Real Madrid's modern greats since his move from Fluminense back in 2007. As things stand, the Brazilian has made 545 appearances for Los Blancos in his career, contributing 38 goals and 103 assists.

The current club captain has won numerous trophies at Real Madrid over the years. These include six La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and four FIFA Club World Cups amongst other accolades.

Despite his stature, Marcelo's game time has dwindled this season. The 34-year-old full-back has made just 17 appearances this season across all competitions, contributing to just two assists.

That could, however, be down to him having an injury-hit season. Marcelo has suffered numerous injuries this season and is also currently out with a calf problem.

Real Madrid look to secure a league and Champions League double

Carlo Ancelotti's side already secured the 2021-22 La Liga title a couple of weeks ago and are now looking to win their 14th Champions League title. Los Blancos will face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris on May 28.

Real Madrid needed a late comeback against Manchester City in the semifinals to book a place in the final. Brazilian forward Rodrygo scored twice in the dying moments to take the game to extra time.

French forward Karim Benzema then scored a penalty in the first period of extra time to seal the tie for Los Blancos.

It is worth mentioning that Los Blancos last won the Champions League in 2018, beating Liverpool 3-1 in the final.

