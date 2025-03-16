Carlo Ancelotti makes decision about Real Madrid man's position after his recent performances in defensive role: Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has decided to deploy Federico Valverde as a right-back in important games this season, according to AS. The Uruguayan midfielder has covered admirably in the role for Los Blancos in recent games.

Ad

Valverde returned to his natural position in the middle of the park against Villarreal on Saturday, March 15, in LaLiga and the impact was loud and clear. The 26-year-old registered 83% pass completion, won all five of his ground duels, and even had a shot on target.

However, Valverde has been equally decisive for the Spanish giants at right-back, and has put Ancelotti in a dilemma. The Uruguayan is a very capable defender, but putting him at right-back leaves a gaping hole in Real Madrid's midfield.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Lucas Vazquez has been inconsistent at the right-back position, so Los Blancos have been forced to use Valverde in key games. However, Ancelotti has now come to a decision regarding the matter.

The Italian has decided that the Uruguayan will cover at right-back in important games until Dani Carvajal returns to full fitness. The Spanish full-back is out for the season with an ACL injury.

However, the Real Madrid manager is adamant that Federico Valverde will remain a midfielder first and foremost, and not switch permanently to a full-back role. The Uruguayan has registered eight goals and seven assists from 44 games across competitions this season.

Ad

Will Real Madrid sign a Liverpool right-back this summer?

Real Madrid remain confident of securing a move for Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English right-back is in the final few months of his contract with Liverpool and is yet to agree to a new deal.

The Reds remain eager to tie him down to an extension, although their efforts are yet to bear fruit. Meanwhile, Los Blancos have reportedly identified Alexander-Arnold as the long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal.

Ad

The Spanish right-back is already on the wrong side of 30, and the LaLiga giants are keen to lay down succession plans. Meanwhile, Lucas Vazquez's contract is also due to expire at the end of this season, and his future remains uncertain.

Romano has now stated that Real Madrid remain determined to secure Alexander-Arnold this summer. The LaLiga champions are reportedly prioritizing a move for the 26-year-old this year. The club are confident that the player will wear the fabled white shirt next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback