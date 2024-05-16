Carlo Ancelotti planning new role for Jude Bellingham next season at Real Madrid - Reports

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham will move back to a central midfield role next season, as per Spanish publication Marca (via @theMadridZone). Before moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, the England international usually operated in a box-to-box role rather than the attacking midfield position.

This season, the 20-year-old has enjoyed a quite advanced role, which has allowed him to contribute in attack.

Since joining Los Blancos in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of €103 million from Borussia Dortmund, he's made 40 appearances across competitions. From those matches, Bellingham has scored 23 goals and assisted on 12 occasions.

The youngster's performances have helped Real Madrid clinch the La Liga title this season. With two games remaining in the league campaign, they're 17 points ahead of second-placed Barcelona.

The Spanish giants are also in the final of the UEFA Champions League, where they will face German outfit Borussia Dortmund at Webley Stadium on June 1.

Should Bellingham drop to a deeper role, Real Madrid could move to using a midfield three while playing with two wingers and a striker. The move seems reasonable, particularly if Kylian Mbappe's rumored arrival in Madrid goes through.

With Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior occupying the wide areas, Mbappe could be deployed in the number nine role. This would mean Bellingham accompanies another central midfielder, along with a number six.

When Carlo Ancelotti revealed Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham's best position

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti claimed that Jude Bellingham's best position is as a number 10 while speaking before the start of the 2023-24 season. The question arose after Los Blancos lined up in a 4-4-2 system during a pre-season clash.

Bellingham was deployed as a number 10 rather than his usual central midfield position. Speaking about the former Borussia Dortmund star's best position, Ancelotti said (via 90min):

"Jude Bellingham is a fantastic player, a complete midfielder who brings intensity to matches and who also moves well without the ball."

"He's different to other midfielders we have, able to find the free spaces. If we played the system that we played here, he'd be the number 10. If we play 4-4-3, maybe he can play left midfield or right midfield. But to try to use his characteristics, the best position for him is number 10."

Having already spoken about it, Bellingham could well be used as a number eight next season if Real Madrid moves to a 4-3-3 system. The Englishman will likely feature for his team in their upcoming league match away to Villarreal on Sunday (May 19).