Carlo Ancelotti reaches agreement over new coaching role as Real Madrid make exit decision: Reports 

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly reached an agreement with the Brazil national team to take over as head coach at the end of the season. The Italian tactician will leave the Bernabeu in June 2025.

Carlo Ancelotti was linked to an exit from Real Madrid in recent weeks, especially after their poor performance this season. The reports worsened after Los Blancos' exit from the Champions League due to a 5-1 aggregate loss to Arsenal in the quarter-finals. Moreover, they lost two finals to their bitter rivals, Barcelona, this season, including the Supercopa de España and the Copa del Rey. The Spanish giants are also second in LaLiga with 72 points from 33 games.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has reached an agreement in principle to become the head coach of the Brazil national team. The Italian manager will oversee their campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Romano further reported that Ancelotti has yet to put pen to paper, although the agreement has been made. The deal will be valid from June, which means Ancelotti will not coach Los Blancos for the Club World Cup in July. The Spanish giants will bid farewell to the Italian on good terms.

Carlo Ancelotti is often considered among the most successful coaches in Real Madrid's history. The legendary manager managed them for two stints and led them to three Champions League titles, including the famed La Decima (10th title) in 2014. His other achievements include two LaLiga titles, two Copas del Rey, and two Supercopas de España.

Who will replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid? Xabi Alonso and Santiago Solari are prime candidates: Reports

Xabi Alonso - Source: Getty

According to The Athletic (h/t TNT Sports), Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso and former Real Madrid player Santiago Solari are prime candidates to replace Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu.

With Ancelotti set to depart the club in June, Real Madrid will reportedly appoint an interim coach to lead them during the Club World Cup. The next head coach is expected to take over after the tournament. While Santiago Solari is not employed as a coach right now, Xabi Alonso is under contract with Bayer Leverkusen until June 2026.

According to Sky France, Alonso has a hidden clause in his contract that will allow him to leave the club if Los Blancos approaches him. The former defender will reportedly sign a two-year deal with the club. Meanwhile, the other candidate, Santiago Solari, has previously been associated with the Spanish giants during his playing days as well as in his managerial career.

It remains to be seen who takes over the helm for Los Merengues from Carlo Ancelotti. Meanwhile, the Italian manager will look to overtake Barcelona to win LaLiga with Los Blancos ahead of his departure.

