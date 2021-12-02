Carlo Ancelotti’s ‘punishment’ pushes Real Madrid midfielder to the brink of January exit - Reports

Real Madrid star Isco is on the brink of a transfer in the January transfer window after reportedly receiving a 'punishment' from manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Isco has been on Real Madrid's books since he joined the club from Malaga for a fee in the region of €30m in 2013. The Spaniard has helped Los Blancos win several trophies, including four Champions League titles, over the last eight years.

The last few years at the Bernabeu, though, have not been smooth for the 29-year-old. Isco has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter in the Real Madrid team since Julen Lopetegui left the club in 2018.

There was hope that Isco could revive his Real Madrid career under Ancelotti this season. The midfielder played a significant role in Los Blancos' Champions League triumph in 2014 when the Italian was in charge.

However, Isco has not been able to turn things around at Real Madrid even after Ancelotti's return. The former Malaga star has also seemingly fallen out with the 62-year-old, refusing to warm-up during the team's La Liga clash with Granada last month.

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Ancelotti is upset with Isco's attitude and is said to be punishing the midfielder. The former Everton boss included the player in each of Real Madrid's three matchday squads following the incident. But he has refused to bring him on or send him out to warm up.

And according to reports, Ancelotti's 'punishment' is pushing the Real Madrid midfielder to the brink of a transfer in January. Isco's eight-year association with the La Liga giants could soon be coming to an end.

Isco is currently in the final seven months of his contract with Real Madrid. However, the midfielder is unlikely to see out his deal at the Bernabeu if reports are to be believed.

Arsenal interested in signing Real Madrid star Isco

Having upset Carlo Ancelotti with his actions, Isco could soon be on his way out of the Bernabeu. The former Malaga midfielder, though, could find a new home in the Premier League with Arsenal said to be interested in his signature.

Mikel Arteta appears keen to add to his midfield options as he looks to push for a top four finish with Arsenal. The Gunners have reportedly identified Isco as a potential recruit.

Arsenal recently signed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid and could be in line to do business with the Spanish giants again.

