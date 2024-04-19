Carlo Ancelotti's staff have asked Real Madrid summer signing to go out on loan at the end of the season: Reports

According to a report by Caught Offside, Carlo Ancelotti's staff have asked Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler to go out on loan at the end of the season. The young midfielder has found playing time hard to come by this season. The former Fenerbache prospect's development will be greatly benefited by a move on loan to guarantee minutes.

Guler joined Los Blancos from Fenerbahce last summer for €20 million as a highly sought-after youth prospect. He had multiple injury issues, missing around 20 games because of that. He has played just 98 minutes across seven appearances this season and scored one goal.

Moreover, breaking into the Real Madrid starting lineup is a difficult task for any player, least of all for one so young. With the phenomenal Jude Bellingham occupying his preferred position, who is further deputized by Brahim Diaz, Guler is unlikely to start at the moment.

The young Turkish international is unlikely to find it difficult to secure a club in the upcoming summer transfer window given his profile. While the reports haven't made it clear if the Real Madrid hierarchy will sanction a move, they are unlikely to hinder his development by leaving him on the bench.

A loan move away could be the lease of life the 19-year-old needs to get back to his place and demand inclusion in the team on his return. He will look to current teammates Brahim Diaz and Federico Valverde, who impressed on loan and returned to feature prominently in the team.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti cried when Casemiro left for Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has lifted the lid on the emotional circumstances of his departure from Spanish giants Real Madrid. In a recent interview, the Brazilian revealed that legendary Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti cried in front of him when he learned he was to leave.

Casemiro said on El Chiringuito de Jugones:

"I haven't told this to anyone before. I only doubted my move to Manchester once. I remember it was a Friday afternoon and it [the transfer to United] was all but done except for my signature. People knew that it was done.

"I went to speak with Ancelotti. I went into his office and he already knew. I opened the door and when I turned [towards him], Ancelotti was crying. I told him: 'You can't be crying. Anyone but you."

The Real Madrid legend finished his recollection, adding:

"He told me: 'Case, I don't know why I'm crying, but I'm very fond of you and I don't want you to leave.' That was the moment [I doubted]... I realized how many people loved me there. But I had already given my word, and my word is more important than anything else."

Casemiro enjoyed a phenomenal nine-year stint with Los Blancos, making 336 appearances before joining Manchester United in 2022. He won five Champions League medals, three La Liga titles, and a Copa Del Rey title to name a few accolades. The Brazilian will surely be remembered as a Real Madrid legend when his playing time is up given his immense success with the club.