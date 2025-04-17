Carlo Ancelotti set to leave Real Madrid; rumored exit date before end of this month comes to light

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly set to leave Los Blancos by the end of April. The report comes after the Spanish giants were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League following a 5-1 aggregate defeat to Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

According to Sky Sports, Carlo Ancelotti is expected to leave Real Madrid after the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on Saturday, April 26. It also claims that Brazil are keen on appointing the ex-Everton tactician after the sacking of Dorival Junior last month. Ancelotti could become the head coach of La Selecao even before the end of the current season.

Carlo Ancelotti has been one of the most decorated managers in Real Madrid history, winning three UEFA Champions Leagues, two FIFA Club World Cups, two LaLigas, three UEFA Supercups, and two Copas del Rey, among others, during his two stints at the club. During his second spell, the 65-year-old led them in 226 games, winning 158 and losing 34. The remaining 34 resulted in draws.

At present, Real Madrid and Barcelona are fighting for the LaLiga title. La Blaugrana lead the standings with 70 points in 31 matches. Ancelotti's side, meanwhile, are close second with 66 points. The two titans will clash in a seemingly title-deciding El Clásico on May 11, at Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc.

"We have to be protagonists": Carlo Ancelotti makes feelings clear after Real Madrid's defeat against Arsenal

Carlo Ancelotti spoke about his side's elimination from the UEFA Champions League after their 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 16. The match was preceded by Real Madrid losing 3-0 against Mikel Arteta's side in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium on April 8.

The first half saw Bukayo Saka's penalty being saved by Thibaut Courtois in the 13th minute. However, the Englishman compensated by opening the scoring for the Gunners in the 65th minute. Vinicius Jr. equalized within the next two minutes after a defensive blunder by William Saliba. Arteta's side then clinched the win at stoppage time with an inch-perfect finish by Gabriel Martinelli.

After the game, Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the defeat. He said (via Managing Madrid):

"It’s disappointing to be eliminated from the Champions League, it’s quite normal to think that. It’s the other side of football. We’ve been through the happy part many times, today it’s time for the other, and we have to deal with it.

"There are three more competitions, and we have to focus on them. We have to accept it; in both games, Arsenal have been better than us. We tried; there was a moment with that penalty they disallowed that could have changed the tie. But Arsenal defended very well; we couldn’t find any space. We showed intensity, but it wasn’t enough."

The Italian tactician concluded by saying:

"If you give up, it means you haven’t handled this sad moment well. I have to focus the team, we have to be protagonists, there are important matches left. I’m not afraid of the team’s response; they have to keep their heads high, I’ve told them that. They have to keep fighting and learning for the next match.”

This was Real Madrid's third defeat against Arsenal in four games played so far. Los Merengues have never defeated the Gunners in history, and have scored just one goal across four matches.

