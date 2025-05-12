Carlo Ancelotti signs deal to quit Real Madrid and take charge of Brazil as appointment date comes to light: Reports

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has completed his agreement to take over as head coach of the Brazil national team this month, as per reports. The Italian tactician becomes the first European to take charge of the South American giants, and will leave his role as Los Blancos boss.

David Ornstein reports that Ancelotti will leave his position as coach of Real Madrid after their final LaLiga game of the season against Real Sociedad. The 65-year-old will then begin his tenure as Brazil boss on May 26th, with his first matches in charge set to take place next month.

Brazil have turned to Ancelotti to take over after former coach Dorival Junior was relieved of his duties in March. His Selecao side were trounced by rivals Argentina, leaving them in fourth place, ten points behind their rivals in their pursuit of qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most decorated coaches in recent football history and the most decorated coach in the history of Real Madrid. He had one year left on his contract with Los Blancos, but talks have been held to cancel the contract and allow him join Brazil.

Ancelotti's side struggled this season after winning the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup early in the campaign. They sit seven points behind rivals Barcelona in the race of LaLiga glory and were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League at the quarterfinal stage by Arsenal. They also lost the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana finals to Barcelona, who beat them in all four meetings this season.

Carlo Ancelotti has signed an initial one-year deal with Brazil to lead them until the end of the World Cup next summer. He will be reunited with the likes of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Endrick, and Eder Militao in the colours of the Selecao in the future.

Real Madrid appoint Xabi Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti successor: Reports

Real Madrid have finalized an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso to take over from Carlo Ancelotti this summer, as per reports. The Spanish manager had previously announced his exit from the Bundesliga side after this season, and is now set for a return to Spain.

Expand Tweet

Fabrizio Romano reports that Alonso has an agreement in place for a contract until 2028, and has decided on the names that will make up his backroom staff. He will be on the touchline for the FIFA Club World Cup in the USA this summer.

Xabi Alonso led Bayer Leverkusen to an unprecedented Bundesliga title last season, also winning the DFB Pokal. He turned down both Liverpool and Bayern Munich last summer, and will now become Real Madrid boss.

