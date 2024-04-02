Carlo Ancelotti doesn't want Real Madrid to sell 28-year-old star in summer: Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly unwilling to lose Ferland Mendy, who is currently the Italian's first-choice left-back, in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Over the last few months, Los Blancos' interest in signing Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has reportedly experienced an upturn. They are keeping tabs on the player's contract situation at the Bundesliga giants and are patiently waiting on the wings right now.

Expand Tweet

As a result, Real Madrid's hierarchy are thought to be keen to cash in on Mendy to accommodate Davies in their ranks next season. However, according to Diario AS, Ancelotti is not a supporter of his club's stance.

While Los Merengues' top brass are aiming to keep summer arrival Fran Garcia as Davies' backup, Ancelotti is not keen to part ways with Mendy. The 64-year-old has handed the Frenchman 12 starts in his team's last 14 matches across competitions in the ongoing term.

Mendy, who has just 15 months left on his deal, reportedly has to choose between a new contract and a permanent exit this summer. He could see out the rest of his Los Blancos contract to land a lucrative deal at another team as a free agent in the summer of 2025.

Since leaving Lyon in a €48 million deal in the summer of 2019, Mendy has played in 162 overall matches for Los Blancos. The 28-year-old wing-back has helped the current La Liga leaders lift eight trophies so far.

Expand Tweet

Ex-PSG midfielder Ander Herrera weighs in on Kylian Mbappe's switch to Real Madrid

Speaking to El Chiringuito TV, former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Ander Herrera asserted that Kylian Mbappe's move to Santiago Bernabeu was bound to happen. He said (h/t X/@MadridXtra):

"Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid next season? Yes, of course. I think their paths would have crossed sooner or later. It's inevitable that Kylian ends up at the best club in the history of football. I played at [Manchester] United and PSG... but you can't deny the obvious. The best players in the history have to be at the most successful club in the history: Real Madrid."

Mbappe, who has been linked with the La Liga outfit for three years, has reportedly agreed personal terms with Carlo Ancelotti's team. He is expected to earn between €15 million and €20 million-a-year in Madrid.

So far this season, the Real Madrid target has been in excellent form for PSG. The 25-year-old forward has found the back of the opposition net 38 times in 38 games across competitions, providing eight assists.

Poll : Should Ferland Mendy leave Real Madrid in the summer? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion