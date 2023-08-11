Carlo Ancelotti does not want Real Madrid to sign ex-Manchester United star this summer - Reports

According to COPE, Carlo Ancelotti is against the idea of Real Madrid signing former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in the summer transfer window. The Spaniard is currently a free agent and MARCA reported earlier that with Thibaut Courtois injured, Los Blancos are looking to make a move for De Gea.

However, according to the aforementioned report, Ancelotti doesn't want that to happen. Courtois has suffered an ACL injury and could be expected to be out for a large chunk of the season as a result. Apart from De Gea, Sevilla's Yassine Bono is also on Los Blancos' radar.

This is not the first time that De Gea has been linked with a move to Real Madrid as the club looked almost certain to sign the player from Manchester United in 2015. However, a delayed fax machine meant that the move didn't materialize.

De Gea, though, has brought an end to his illustrious 12-year spell in Manchester and is currently a free agent. Hence, adding him on a free transfer could have been an option for the Los Blancos, which doesn't seem likely to happen according to the aforementioned report.

Manchester United set to make a move for Real Madrid's David Alaba

According to Todofichajes, Manchester United are looking to make a summer move for Real Madrid full-back David Alaba. The Austrian joined the Madrid club back in 2021.

He has since made 85 appearances for the Madrid club, scoring five goals and providing seven assists. Alaba can operate in various positions across the defense, as a central defender and also as a left-back.

Hence, a versatile player of his caliber could turn out to be a great addition to the Red Devils as Erik ten Hag is keen on bolstering his squad after his team's return to the UEFA Champions League.

Alaba is contracted with Los Blancos until the end of the 2025-26 season and has an estimated market value of €40 million. Los Blancos are reportedly looking to make a bid of around €35 million for Alaba.