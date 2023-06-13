Carlo Ancelotti wants €60 million-rated striker as Karim Benzema replacement after missing out Harry Kane and Kai Havertz - Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly set his sights on highly-rated Lille striker Jonathan David as a possible transfer option this summer.

Los Blancos are currently poised for a big summer transfer window with their striking department believed to be a top priority in terms of reinforcement.

Recall that Real Madrid have already lost the likes of Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio in recent weeks. There is a need to bring in adequate replacements to fill up their vacant positions.

Ancelotti's side have already been linked with a couple of forwards in recent weeks, including (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) and veteran Spanish striker Joselu (Espanyol).

Meanwhile, another name that has popped up on the radar for Real Madrid is Canadian sensation Jonathan David (via Tuttomercatoweb).

The 23-year-old striker is currently regarded as one of Europe's hottest prospects, following his impressive performances for French outfit Lille. David ended the 2022-23 football campaign with an impressive total of 26 goals and four assists across all competitions for Les Dogues.

PurelyFootball ℗ @PurelyFootball Jonathan David this season for Lille:



🏟️ Games: 40

Goals: 26

Assists: 4

⏱️ Minutes: 3420’



An excellent season for the 23-year-old Canadian Jonathan David this season for Lille:🏟️ Games: 40Goals: 26Assists: 4⏱️ Minutes: 3420’An excellent season for the 23-year-old Canadian 📊 Jonathan David this season for Lille:🏟️ Games: 40⚽️ Goals: 26🎯 Assists: 4⏱️ Minutes: 3420’An excellent season for the 23-year-old Canadian 🌟🇨🇦 https://t.co/tHcP0WFUuj

24 of David's goals came in the Ligue 1 where he ended the season as the league's third-highest goal scorer, only behind Alexandre Lacazette (27), and Kylian Mbappe (29).

His performance in the just concluded football campaign seems to have caught the attention of Real Madrid, who are reportedly keen on signing the striker this summer.

According to the Tuttomercatoweb report, Ancelotti is a huge admirer of the Canadian forward. The Italian tactician would also look to monitor David closely during the Concacaf Nations League.

Meanwhile, Lille are believed to currently value the 23-year-old striker at around €60 million, a fee that Madrid themselves are said to be reluctant to match at the moment.

Lille manager admits that top clubs could sign striker who is wanted by Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid

It seems as though Lille are already braced for David's potential departure, with the club's head coach confirming last year that it would be difficult to keep the Canadian.

Recall that Paulo Fonseca admitted sometime in December last year that it will be difficult for Lille to keep the 23-year-old striker at the club next season.

Speaking to La Voix des Sports, Fonseca said:

"It will be difficult to keep Jonathan David at the club next season. There are not many strikers with his skills & numbers in Europe. He’s just 22. I think top European clubs will try to sign Jonathan David.”

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes