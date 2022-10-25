Carlo Ancelotti wants Real Madrid to sign Premier League star - Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly identified Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min as a potential addition to his squad.

Son, 30, has established himself as one of the most lethal forwards in England over the past two campaigns. He became the first-ever Asian to bag the Premier League Golden Boot last season, sharing it with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, for scoring 23 goals in 35 matches.

An ambidextrous attacker blessed with flair and directness, Son has netted 136 goals and laid out 76 assists in 341 matches for Spurs. Since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for £22 million in 2015, he has guided the north London outfit to a UEFA Champions League final in 2019 and a League Cup runners-up spot in 2021.

According to SPORT1, Son is currently considering his options despite having three years remaining on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. As a result, Ancelotti has decided to keep tabs on the player.

Son, who recently finished 11th in the 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings, has registered five goals and two assists in 16 games for Spurs this season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are said to be on the hunt for a forward in the near future. Both Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio are believed to have reached the end of their stints at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Mariano Diaz has failed to cement a place in Los Blancos' squad.

Son, on the other hand, is comfortable at operating as both a left inside-forward and a centre-forward. Due to his versatility and finishing, the Korean is considered to be an ideal fit for Ancelotti's side.

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard on the verge of being released in January - Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has grown tired of Eden Hazard and his promises of regaining full fitness. The Belgian has reverted to being a carefree player to maintain his weight.

As a result, the club president has begun chalking up plans to dismiss him either in January or at the end of the season.

To facilitate Hazard's potential departure, Perez has considered the possibility of releasing the player on mutual consent. He is satisfied at the prospect of saving his €15 million per year salary.

Hazard, 31, arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea for a fee in the region of €115 million in the summer of 2019. He has netted just seven times and contributed 11 assists in 71 appearances across all competitions for the Carlo Ancelotti-coached outfit.

Poll : 0 votes