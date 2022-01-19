Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign Premier League midfielder due to Real Madrid star's underwhelming performances: Reports

According to Catalonian outlet El Nacional, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has identified Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips as a potential replacement for Casemiro, whose recent form is of concern to the Italian tactician.

Casemiro has been a key player for Real Madrid in recent years, helping the side win many trophies including four Champions League titles. However, there are concerns about the Brazilian's recent performances.

Many believe the 29-year-old midfielder is declining as a player. According to the report, Ancelotti intends to replace Casemiro in the near future.

If the report is to be believed, Ancelotti views Leeds midfielder Phillips as the ideal replacement for Casemiro. The Italian tactician is said to be keen to strengthen his ranks by bringing the 26-year-old to the club.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is "obsessed" with Kalvin Phillips and wants the Leeds midfielder as a replacement for Casemiro.



(Source: El Nacional) Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is "obsessed" with Kalvin Phillips and wants the Leeds midfielder as a replacement for Casemiro.

While Ancelotti is a huge admirer of Phillips, it remains to be seen if Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will make a move for him. The La Liga giants have not had much luck with players from the United Kingdom, with Michael Owen, Jonathan Woodgate and Gareth Bale causing problems for the club in the past.

Phillips has made 15 appearances across all competitions for Leeds this season. The midfielder has contributed to two goals in the process.

Real Madrid will face competition in their pursuit of Kalvin Phillips

Real Madrid are not the only club interested in signing Kalvin Phillips from Leeds. Premier League giants Liverpool are reportedly among those keen to acquire the England international's services.

The Reds are said to be lining up a €40m offer for Phillips. However, Marcelo Bielsa's side do not want to sell the player to another Premier League club. They are likely to reject the bid if reports are to be believed.

Phillips is open to the idea of plying his trade for Jurgen Klopp's side. Leeds, though, would prefer to sell him to a club outside England. The Whites' stance could give Carlo Ancelotti's side an advantage in their pursuit of the midfielder.









Liverpool are reportedly ready to launch a bid to sign Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Apart from Liverpool, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest in the 26-year-old. It remains to be seen if Los Blancos can beat these teams to the player's signature.

Meanwhile, it is unclear how much Liverpool are willing to offer to acquire Phillips' services from Leeds. Klopp is reportedly a huge fan of the Englishman's abilities and is keen to have him in the Liverpool squad.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar