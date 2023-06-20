Carlo Ancelotti warns Florentino Perez about permanently leaving 23-year-old Real Madrid star on the bench if he isn’t sold: Reports 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has warned club president Florentino Perez that he will permanently leave Aurelien Tchouameni on the bench if the latter isn't sold, according to El Nacional.

Los Blancos signed Tchouameni last June from Monaco for a reported fee of €80 million, which could rise up to €100 million. The 23-year-old signed a six-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu but has reportedly failed to impress Carlo Ancelotti.

The defensive midfielder made 50 appearances in all competitions, providing four assists. While Tchouameni's performances haven't been deemed as poor, he was expected to do a lot more based on his transfer fee.

The France international isn't considered to be a key piece of Real Madrid's midfield and Eduardo Camavinga is reportedly ahead of him in the pecking order. Aurelien Tchouameni will also face competition with the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Fede Valverde, and Jude Bellingham, with the latter considered as 'untouchable' following his high-profile transfer.

Ancelotti is reportedly trying to convince Florentino Perez to sell Tchouameni this summer so they can try to recover the money Real Madrid invested in him. However, Perez is adamant that the Frenchman will turn out to be a success and wants to give him another chance to impress.

This decision hasn't gone down well with Ancelotti who has warned Perez that Tchouameni will be permanently benched next season should he stay.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham addresses what he's eager to learn and gives verdict on Carlo Ancelotti

Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham mentioned that he's eager to learn at Real Madrid and gave his thoughts on playing under Ancelotti.

The 19-year-old was signed by Los Blancos for a base fee of €103 million on a six-year contract. Bellingham had a brilliant season at Dortmund, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists in 42 appearances.

Jude Bellingham spoke to Real Madrid TV and conveyed his thoughts in an interview (via Managing Madrid):

“It’s an honor to play with these players, to learn from them and hopefully, win with them. It’s nice when you can absorb so much from your teammates on and off the pitch. I’m going to be like a sponge while I’m here and learn from everyone.”

On Ancelotti, he said:

“He’s a special coach. His achievements and the trophies he has won speak for themselves. Any football coach and footballer would tell you how remarkable he is. His comments about me were very special and influenced me in my decision. I’m looking forward to playing for him and giving it everything for him.”

Bellingham is considered to be one of the best young talents in world football right now. The Santiago Bernabeu faithful will be hoping he can make an instant impact next season for Los Blancos.

Poll : 0 votes