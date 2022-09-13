Casemiro's reported £375,000-per-week wages could be slashed like Cristiano Ronaldo's wages if Manchester United fails to meet objectives this season - Reports

Manchester United's new signing Casemiro could reportedly see his wages reduced if the club fails to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

The 30-year-old Brazilian signed for the Red Devils this summer, leaving Real Madrid after seven years.

According to the Daily Star, he is earning £375,000 per week at Old Trafford. However, the amount could be slashed depending on United's participation in the Champions League next season.

The Red Devils have reportedly dished out similar contractual demands to other players as well. Cristiano Ronaldo, who re-joined the club last year on a £480,000 per week salary, is rumored to have seen his wages reduced by 25% to £360,000 a week.

United are also believed to be under a contractual obligation with their sponsor Adidas. The club will take a 30% decrease if they fail to qualify for Europe's premier competition next season.

Adidas' current deal with Manchester United sees the club earn £75 million per year (on a 10-year deal). A 30% deduction on that revenue will see the Red Devils lose out £22.5m everytime they fail to play in the Champions League.

Manchester United looking to have a strong season under Erik ten Hag

The arrival of new head coach Erik ten Hag earlier this summer helped the club rebrand their playing style. The Red Devils had a fantastic pre-season, most notably beating Liverpool 4-0 in a friendly.

However, the energy and discipline tapered out by the time the Premier League season started. United began their league campaign with back-to-back defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

Ten Hag has since worked hard to develop their focus, commitment and confidence. It bore results as Manchester United went on a four-match winning run in the league, which included victories against arch-rivals Liverpool and Arsenal. The wins lifted them to fifth in the Premier League standings.

Manchester United suffered an odd loss against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford last week to bring an end to their winning run. The Red Devils will now seek to return to winning ways in their next UEFA Europa League game away to Sheriff Tiraspol.

