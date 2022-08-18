Casemiro’s stance on Manchester United transfer revealed after meeting with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez: Reports 

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro is reportedly inclined to accept an offer to join Manchester United this summer.

According to Spanish sports website Relevo, Los Blancos are under no pressure to sell Casemiro. But they have told the midfielder that he has earned the right to decide what's next for his career.

Casemiro has established himself as one of European football's leading defensive-midfielders over the past decade, having made 336 appearances for Los Blancos. In that time, the Brazil international has formed an incredible trio alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Casemiro now Man Utd focus

Advancing with

Salary offer among highest earners

If signs, De Jong even less realistic

Antony back on radar but long shot



Ronaldo future still uncertain

@TheAthleticUK

The legendary midfield has been a key part of Real Madrid winning five Champions League titles, as well as three La Liga titles and three Club World Cups.

Following the arrival of young Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, Casemiro's place in Carlo Ancelotti's side could be under threat this season. The tenacious midfielder has since been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu.

BBC Sport has claimed that Manchester United have made an approach for the Madrid star in a deal that could be worth about £60 million. The Red Devils are desperate to sign a new midfielder this summer as they currently find themselves bottom of the Premier League table.

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester United are progressing in talks with Real Madrid for Casemiro as the player is interested in a move, reports @David_Ornstein Manchester United are progressing in talks with Real Madrid for Casemiro as the player is interested in a move, reports @David_Ornstein https://t.co/CMpJsw7lfB

Real Madrid 'aware' that a bid will come from Manchester United for Casemiro

Speaking to El Larguero (as quoted by Sport Witness), journalist Javier Herráez claimed that Manchester United are indeed interested in signing the veteran midfielder. He stated:

“There is no firm offer for the Brazilian, but at Madrid, they are aware that it is going to come. In the end, it is the footballer who decides whether to accept it or not."

“They do not put a price, we will see what the English team says and Casemiro’s opinion is very important, as he has an excellent relationship with Ancelotti and Davide (Ancelotti). Casemiro is not unhappy but it depends on him if he is interested or not”.

Cadena SER journalist Antonio Romero claims that a bid from the Premier League giants will arrive at the Bernabeu, as he proclaimed:

“We’re talking about a preventive offer, the offer hasn’t arrived yet but everyone knows it’s going to come. The footballer is very much a Real Madrid player, I think that, hand in hand, Casemiro is not going to leave Real Madrid.”

“It is a very Florentino Pérez operation, with an amortised footballer. Economically, it is an operation that Florentino Pérez likes, he is a special guy and he rules a lot in the locker room and is the glue between young Brazilians and veterans.”

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls NEW | Fabrizio: "Man Utd are tempting Casemiro with a CRAZY salary proposal and a long-term contract. The decision is now up to Casemiro." [YT]



Fact that he hasn't yet rejected the offer means he's seriously considering it, but still, don't get your hopes up. NEW | Fabrizio: "Man Utd are tempting Casemiro with a CRAZY salary proposal and a long-term contract. The decision is now up to Casemiro." [YT]Fact that he hasn't yet rejected the offer means he's seriously considering it, but still, don't get your hopes up. 🚨 NEW | Fabrizio: "Man Utd are tempting Casemiro with a CRAZY salary proposal and a long-term contract. The decision is now up to Casemiro." [YT]Fact that he hasn't yet rejected the offer means he's seriously considering it, but still, don't get your hopes up. https://t.co/dYFocLUxj7

