Casemiro set 3 important demands to be met by Manchester United during transfer talks - Reports

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro reportedly outlined three key demands while speaking with Manchester United prior to moving to Old Trafford this summer.

As per Manchester Evening News (via the Mirror), the former Real Madrid superstar wanted to know where he would be living, training and playing.

The report added that United had information on the five-time UEFA Champions League winner's gym regime from his time with Los Blancos. Casemiro is rumored to have often done weights-based training in the gym as early as 8:00 am during his tenure in Madrid.

He reportedly wanted knowledge on the facilities available at United, with an official even filming a walkthrough video of the same. The report further revealed that Casemiro and the Red Devils largely engaged over FaceTime with translators present due to his lack of fluency in English.

The Brazilian ultimately signed for Manchester United in August this year on a fee worth around £70 million. Manager Erik ten Hag initially limited his playing time to help him acclimatize to the Premier League before he became a fixture in the Red Devils' starting XI.

He started each of United's final seven league fixtures before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ten Hag's side lost only one of those matches (3-1 against Aston Villa), while winning four.

Casemiro also record his first goal and assist for Manchester United during that run. He also leads the team in tackles in the Premier League this term with 35, putting him eight clear of closest competitor Diogo Dalot.

The 2019 Copa America winner started all six of their UEFA Europa League matches as well, helping them record five wins.

Manchester United's Casemiro has been key for Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Casemiro has started both of Brazil's games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Manchester United midfielder was ever-present in the Selecao's qualifying campaign as well.

The South American giants, in search of their sixth World Cup crown and first in 20 years, have won both of their group-stage matches so far. They kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Serbia courtesy of Richarlison's brace.

Casemiro then scored the only goal as they beat Switzerland 1-0 in their second match. With that win, Tite's team became the first to qualify for the World Cup knockouts.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Casemiro’s game by numbers vs. Switzerland:



85% pass accuracy

61 touches

41 passes completed

4 interception

2/3 long balls completed

1 goal



General. 🫡 Casemiro’s game by numbers vs. Switzerland:85% pass accuracy61 touches41 passes completed4 interception2/3 long balls completed1 goalGeneral. 🫡 https://t.co/3LKqQkRfKR

Apart from his match-winning goal against the Swiss, Casemiro has been a rock in defensive midfield for Brazil. He has registered five interceptions, four tackles and two clearances across two matches, while completing 96 of his 113 attempted passes.

