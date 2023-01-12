Catalan police gather evidence that Barcelona directors leaked Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique’s contract details: Reports

Catalan police have reportedly found evidence against the Barcelona directors who leaked Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique's contracts.

As reported by Cadena SER, Mossos d'Esquadra have found evidence to prove that former general director Oscar Grau and former head of legal services Roman Gomez Ponti were involved in the leak.

They are now preparing a report, which will be presented in front of the judge to decide if it will be a different case or handled along with Barcagate.

El Confidencial got hold of the contracts of Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique while the duo were at the club. The Argentine could not renew his contract in 2021 and moved to PSG, while the Spaniard announced retirement earlier this season to help the Camp Nou side in their financial crisis.

Barcelona released statement after leaked contracts

Barcelona were under the presidency of Josep Bartomeu when the leaks took place. The club and the board were stunned by the leaks that put them in a bad spot, and quickly released a statement to cover up the tracks.

Their statement read:

"In relation to the information published in El Mundo under the title 'Barca Leaks, the club's secret files', Barcelona express indignation at the intentional leaking of information that is part of a legal process. The club regrets that the media in question boasts of having 'access to a huge number of documents and emails that are part of the Barcagate investigation' when this information is yet to be shared."

It continued:

"In any case, the article in question makes public documents that have nothing to do with the ongoing case, and their use is an affront to the reputation and confidentiality of the club. For that reason, and with the aim of protecting Barcelona's rights, the club's legal department are studying the legal measures that need to be taken."

However, the case has now taken a new twist as it has emerged that the club directors were behind the leaks and tried to use it to put pressure on the players.

