Champions League side to hold talks for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports

Sporting CP are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in January next year.

Ronaldo, 37, has been in the headlines since before the start of the ongoing 2022-23 season due to his desire to leave Manchester United. After failing to force his way out earlier this summer, he has been reduced to appearances off the bench under new boss Erik ten Hag.

With the Portuguese striker currently not in the Red Devils' first-team plans, the top brass at Old Trafford are open to offers in January, as per ESPN.

According to Mirror, Sporting CP are prepared to facilitate a return for Ronaldo in the upcoming winter transfer window. To finalize a potential transfer, Manchester United will have to hand the player a significant pay-off.

The Lions, on the other hand, will pay the majority of their academy graduate's £500,000-a-week wages.

A potential return to Lisbon for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to be heralded as a jubilant homecoming. However, Ten Hag is set to make the final decision on the forward's future.

Although the player is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, Manchester United have an option to extend his deal by another year.

Ronaldo, who joined the Red Devils from Juventus for £13 million last summer, has started just two Premier League matches this season. So far, he has scored just three goals and contributed one assist in 13 appearances across all competitions.

Meanwhile, he made return to the starting lineup in his team's recent 3-0 UEFA Europa League win over FC Sheriff. Earlier, he was handed a one-match ban for refusing to come on as a substitute during the Red Devils' 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Paul Merson opines on Cristiano Ronaldo's recent antics ahead of upcoming Manchester United-West Ham United clash

In his column for Sportskeeda, former Arsenal forward Paul Merson lauded Erik ten Hag for his stance on Cristiano Ronaldo's latest show of defiance on the substitute bench. He wrote:

"Erik ten Hag had to do something about Cristiano Ronaldo. After such a great performance, everyone in the dressing room would've been watching the situation. He just can't do what he did. Man's a legend, but you've got to set an example."

Merson predicted a 2-1 Premier League win for Manchester United against West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday (30 October). He added:

"West Ham are a funny team and can be hard to beat, but they haven't got going yet this season. On current form, however, I don't see it. United are playing really well – the football's good, the energy's good, and I think they'll win this game."

