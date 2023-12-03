Champions League side set to make surprise move for Arsenal star - Reports

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan are interested in signing Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior in January.

Kiwior, a Poland international, joined the Gunners from Italian side Spezia Calcio in January 2023 for £21 million (as per Football.London). He has since made 18 appearances for the club, scoring one goal. While Kiwior has made 10 appearances across competitions this season, only four of those have been from the start.

Mikel Arteta has relied on the dependable central defending partnership of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba this season. Hence, getting regular game time has been difficult for Kiwior. The 23-year-old is still green and has to play to continue his growth.

Kiwior being a starter at the north London side looks uncertain and AC Milan are reportedly keeping close tabs on Kiwior for the past few weeks. Stefano Pioli's side have suffered from injuries and as per Calciomercato, the Rossoneri are looking to sign two new defenders in January.

Arsenal want to keep Kiwior at the club but also want the player to grow. Hence, given Milan's needs, a move back to the Serie A could be ideal for all parties involved.

Kiwior has previously played 39 matches in the Italian top flight. He has also represented Poland's national team 19 times so far in his career.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks about his team's consistent improvement

Arsenal have once again been a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League this season. The Gunners sit atop the league table with 33 points from 14 matches and have lost only once, winning nine and drawing three.

Arteta's side earned a 2-1 home win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on December 2. Speaking about his team's consistency and improvement this term, the Spanish manager said (via the Gunners' website):

"Improvements and the consistency, when you play every three days it’s very, very tough to do what we’ve done in the week and we have to maintain that, there are certainties that we constantly do in games the outcome is going to be really positive for us and the team has to rely on that and the rest is coming."

The Gunners will return to action on December 5, against Luton Town in an away fixture. They play a total of four league games before Christmas. A win in all of those matches could give Arteta's side a solid base in their title charge.