Championship club keen on signing Manchester United youngster in the summer - Reports

According to The Sun, Birmingham City are looking to sign Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo in the summer.

As per the report, both Birmingham and Watford are keen on roping in Diallo. While Watford are contemplating a loan move, the Blues are interested in a permanent transfer in the summer.

Tony Mowbray, currently in charge of Birmingham, was Diallo's coach during the youngster's stint at Sunderland. Diallo scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 43 appearances across competitions last term.

However, the winger has played only one game for Manchester United this season, managing a total of 36 minutes of game time. After returning from a knee injury, he hasn't been able to get a place in Erik ten Hag's side.

On the other hand, Diago shares a good relationship with Birmingham boss Mowbray. That could play a big part in Birmighmam's pursuit of completing a summer deal.

There were speculations that Diallo could be loaned out in January. Apart from Birmingham, Middlesbrough were also touted as a potential destination for the 21-year-old.

Diallo is contracted with the Red Devils until the end of the 2024-25 season and according to Transfermarkt, he has an estimated market value of €18 million.

Dean Jones thinks Amad Diallo can become a key player for Manchester United next season

Amad Diallo showed his promise last season during his loan spell at Sunderland. This season, Diallo just hasn't gotten enough opportunities to showcase his talent.

That said, journalist Dean Jones thinks Diallo can become a key player for Manchester United next season. He even tipped the young winger to fare better than Anthony Elanga did at the club.

He said (via GiveMeSport):

"I think if you consider Anthony Elanga's breakthrough and what he was capable of in that short period, there was a moment where we thought he might be the best thing since sliced bread. Obviously, that didn't quite turn out to be the case and he faded away."

Jones added:

"But, with somebody like Diallo, I've got a feeling that Manchester United have got a player that they can actually start to call upon much more regularly next season. But he has got to get those chances across the rest of this season to really prove that he can cut it, and I do believe that he will get that chance."

United already have Antony and Alejandro Garnacho, both of whom have played from the right in recent matches. Thus, chances have been difficult to come by for Diallo.