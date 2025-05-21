Chelsea will not make move for Real Madrid star, believe a possible move for player will not fit the club's strategy: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly not keen on making a move for Real Madrid player Rodrygo. Moving for the 24-year-old Brazilian winger will not fit the club's strategy, according to journalist Kaveh Solhekol (via CFCPys on X). The overall cost of any possible transfer, including salary, is being deemed too high and outside the Blues' plans in the upcoming transfer window.

Ad

Rodrygo is said to be destined for an anticipated exit from the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite having a deal until 2028, his alleged frustration at his standing at the club has put him on the rumor mill for a possible transfer.

Spanish newspaper AS has reported that Rodrygo is in a "complicated moment" and has "one foot out the door (via The Sun). The young winger reportedly believes he is overshadowed by teammates Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

Ad

Trending

Though the Blues are named alongside clubs keen to sign Rodrygo, the finances that such a transfer would necessitate seem a major barrier. A fee of some £100 million could be needed to secure the player. When added to his salary, it would not be in keeping with their present policy of dealings.

Alternatively, Chelsea are said to be interested in other wingers such as Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams and Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens. These alternatives can offer affordable substitutes for the club.

Ad

Meanwhile, Rodrygo's immediate future is unclear, with Arsenal and Liverpool also reportedly monitoring his circumstances. Any transfer, however, would be contingent upon favorable negotiations with Real Madrid.

Chelsea weigh up moves for other targets, as Real Madrid's Rodrygo remains expensive: Reports

With a move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo out of the question, Chelsea are keen to acquire either Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens or Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams. The aim is to strengthen their attacking team before the 2025–26 season.

Ad

Gittens began his career as a youth in Cobham before Manchester City poached him, then he joined Dortmund. Gittens' pace and control of the ball are among the factors that won over the scouts at the Bridge. Borussia Dortmund may be willing to sell Gittens for approximately €50 million (via We Ain't Got No History)

Another option for the Blues is Nico Williams. The 22-year-old Spanish international has a €58 million release clause inserted in his contract, and this has not gone unnoticed by some of Europe's giant clubs. Real Madrid and Arsenal are among his suitors, while Chelsea have made inquiries to understand the finances behind a possible transfer (via ChelseaNews).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More