Christian Eriksen makes Manchester United transfer decision amid Tottenham interest - Reports 

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen reportedly won't be joining Manchester United as a free agent this summer, paving the way for a reunion with former side Tottenham Hotspur.

Eriksen, 30, returned to the Premier League with Brentford in January after being released by Serie A side Inter Milan last year. He impressed for Thomas Frank's side, making 11 appearances, scoring a goal making four assists.

Following the end of his short-term deal with the Bees, he is now available as a free agent and had reportedly drawn interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.

The Athletic (via CaughtOffside) reports that the Dane will not be joining the Red Devils as he desires to remain in London. That opens the door for Spurs to pursue a deal with their former midfielder whilst Brentford remain a potential suitor.

Eriksen spent seven years at Tottenham following a £12.74 million move from Ajax in 2013. He made 304 appearances for Spurs, scoring 69 goals and contributing 90 assists. Eriksen was part of the side that made it to the Champions League final in 2019.

The Danish midfielder is highly admired at Tottenham for both his characteristics and his talent. In his first match against the Lilywhites since departing in 2020 to Inter, he was applauded by Spurs fans after Brentford's 0-0 draw with the north London side.

Christian Eriksen is the latest midfield target to reject Manchester United

Frenkie De Jong previously stated his desire to remain at the Nou Camp.

Manchester United are crying out for midfield reinforcements this summer with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata all expected to leave the club. The Red Devils have been linked with a number of midfielders, including Christian Eriksen.

Another former Ajax midfielder who continues to be linked is Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong. Barca are reportedly keen to sell the Dutchman as they look to balance the books at the Nou Camp.

According to the Guardian, United are set to test the waters with a €70 million plus add-ons offer after having a €60 million bid rejected.

This is despite the 25-year-old stating his desire to remain at Catalonia on numerous occasions when asked about interest from the Red Devils. He recently told ESPN:

“I prefer to stay with Barcelona. Barcelona is just my dream club. Also from a young age. I just said it too. I've never regretted my choice despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I've achieved so far. But I have never regretted my choice.”

Erik ten Hag is pushing for a reunion with his former Ajax midfielder and seems keen to convince the midfielder about a move to Manchester United.

