Club CEO in Spain to finalize €45 million deal with Barcelona: Reports

Athletico Paranaense CEO Alexandre Mattos has reportedly arrived in Barcelona to finalise a deal for Vitor Roque.

Roque, 18, has been speculated with a permanent move to the Blaugrana since the turn of the year. He popped up as a top target for them following his fine performances at the South American U20 Championship earlier this year.

A left-footed centre-forward blessed with pace and shooting, Roque helped Brazil lift the prestigious trophy earlier in February. He scored six goals and laid out an assist in eight games, bagging the Golden Boot award in the process.

Due to his significant rise in stature, the Brazilian star was reportedly linked with Chelsea and Arsenal in the recent past. However, Barcelona are said to have pipped the Premier League giants in the race to snap up the teenager.

According to journalist Joaquim Piera, Mattos has touched down in Barcelona ahead of his first formal meeting with the La Liga champions over a transfer for Roque. Blaugrana sporting director Deco is set to represent the suitors.

Athletico Paranaense are keen to sanction a move for their youth product if the Catalans agree to a €45 million fee.

Earlier this month, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez shed light on a potential deal for Roque. He told Jijantes FC:

"Update on Vitor Roque deal? We're in control as we're well informed on the situation for Victor, we are keeping control right now . Our financial situation will be crucial to understand what's going to happen with Vitor deal."

Roque, whose current deal is set to expire in May 2027, could prove to be a great signing for the Catalan outfit. With Robert Lewandowski in his thirties, he would find a proper pathway into the club's first-team plans in the near future.

So far, Roque has scored 17 goals and provided eight assists in 61 overall appearances for Athletico Paranaense.

Barcelona considering Ousmane Dembele sale this summer: Reports

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are mulling about a potential sale of Ousmane Dembele amid increasing interest from Chelsea. They could decide to cash in on the Frenchman to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Mauricio Pochettino's outfit are hoping to make the most of the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's reported €50 million exit clause. On the other hand, Xavi Hernandez is keen to sit down with the attacker to discuss an improved deal.

Dembele, 26, has established himself as a first-team starter at the Blaugrana since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth up to €147 million in 2017. He has registered 40 goals and 43 assists in 185 matches for his team.

Chelsea currently have Mikhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Hakim Ziyech, Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic as wingers in the squad. However, the Blues are expected to part ways with Ziyech and Pulisic this summer.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes