"Cody Gakpo has agreed a six year deal" - Fabrizio Romano provides details about Liverpool's new transfer and reveals the transfer fee

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool have agreed to a six-year contract with PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo.

Reports late on Boxing Day suggested that the Reds had reached an agreement with PSV to bring Gakpo to Anfield. The Athletic's David Ornstein reported that the initial fee was around £37 million, with Romano now corroborating that claim with his own report.

The Italian journalist tweeted:

"Cody Gakpo has agreed a six year deal with Liverpool, same as Darwin Nunez last summer. All clauses have already been approved."

He added:

"Guaranteed fee: £37m."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Guaranteed fee: £37m. Cody Gakpo has agreed a six year deal with Liverpool, same as Darwin Nunez last summer. All clauses have already been approved.Guaranteed fee: £37m. Cody Gakpo has agreed a six year deal with Liverpool, same as Darwin Nunez last summer. All clauses have already been approved. 🔴🇳🇱 #LFCGuaranteed fee: £37m. https://t.co/XgIfc3VaSf

In an earlier tweet, Romano stated that the Reds were expected to pay a further £13 million in add-ons, bringing the total transfer fee to around £50 million.

Rumblings surrounding Cody Gakpo's transfer come after he was repeatedly linked with Manchester United last summer. PSV sporting director Marcel Brands even admitted that he thought Gakpo would join United until the final week of the summer transfer window (via Sportsmole).

However, it is their arch-rivals Liverpool who seem to have managed to secure the player's signature. PSV's official Twitter page also released a statement that read:

"PSV and @LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.

"The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer."

PSV @PSV



The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer. PSV and @LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer. PSV and @LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer.

Cody Gakpo will bring an extra edge to Liverpool's star-studded frontline

Cody Gakpo looks set to join a Liverpool attack that already has Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and Roberto Firmino. Jurgen Klopp will hope the heavy competition for spots will bring out the best from all of his forwards as the Reds look to turn their season around.

In Gakpo, they will be getting a significant goal threat with the ability to play out on the left and drop deeper as he did for the Netherlands at this year's FIFA World Cup. He has recorded an astounding 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 matches across all competitions for PSV Eindhoven this season.

The Dutchman has also averaged 4.3 key passes, 1.9 successful dribbles, and 2.9 successful duels per game in the Eredivisie. None of Liverpool's other forwards have registered such numbers in the Premier League this term, though they all average fewer touches per game than his 54.7.

Additionally, Gakpo has recorded 15 big chances created across the Dutch top-flight and the UEFA Europa League this term. His inventiveness could be key for a team that doesn't boast much creative impetus from midfield.

Poll : 0 votes