Colombian army monitor Venezuela border amid fears of Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father being smuggled out of country through jungle after kidnap: Reports

Liverpool's Luis Diaz's father remains missing, as an extensive manhunt continues in Colombia for his missing father. His parents were kidnapped in Barrancas, Colombia, but his mother was subsequently released. Diaz's father's whereabouts remain unknown, and this has seen the army monitor the Venezuela border fueling fears that he could be secreted out of the country.

According to Colombian media outlet Semana (via Daily Mail), more than 130 personnel, from police to armed forces, are engaged in an exhaustive search operation. Specialized jungle commandos are also in play, alongside a trio of Black Hawk helicopters and an Aerospace Force plane.

The report revealed that the aircraft are presently surveying areas near the Serrania del Perija mountains, adjacent to the Venezuelan border. General William Salamanca, the Police Director, offered cautious comments when asked about the likelihood of Diaz's father being in Venezuela. He stated (via Daily Mail):

"About that [being in Venezuela], I cannot give any information, I want to be very cautious. I flew over the area and they would have to cross the Perija mountain range, but I think that a human being cannot do it in that area."

The General also disclosed logistical challenges due to the dense jungle, while noting that the army had put up a necessary blockade:

"We were trying to leave some commandos there and we couldn't because of the denseness of the jungle. Also since last night there has been a blockade that the army made in the lower part of the mountain range, which would be the exit to Venezuela."

Semana reports that the operation has hit a standstill, as authorities await ransom demands from the kidnappers. Initial accounts suggest Luis Manuel Diaz and his wife, Cilenis Marulanda, were abducted while purchasing watermelons, carried out by four gunmen on motorcycles.

Luis Diaz reacts to Diogo Jota's gesture during Liverpool match as search for his father continues

Diogo Jota gave tribute to teammate Luis Diaz by holding up the latter's jersey during his absence at Liverpool's weekend game. The Portuguese forward netted the opening goal against Nottingham Forest, capitalizing on Darwin Nunez's rebound, but he opted to celebrate in a different way.

News about Luis Diaz's parents' kidnapping had already hit the airwaves, and the club were aware. So, following his goal, Jota raced to the Liverpool bench to hold up Diaz's shirt.

Luis Diaz took to social media to acknowledge the heartfelt gesture, communicating his gratitude through a love heart emoji.