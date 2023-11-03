Colombian Government reveal Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father was kidnapped by a terrorist group, group promise to release him in the coming hours - Reports

The Colombian government has shed light on the alarming situation involving Liverpool star Luis Diaz. The player's father was taken hostage by a terrorist organization. However, there is hope on the horizon as the group has signaled intentions to release him soon.

A harrowing incident unfolded last weekend when both of Luis Diaz's parents were kidnapped from a petrol station from the northern Colombian town of Barrancas. Thankfully, his mother was set free on the same day, but his father's whereabouts have remained uncertain.

Colombia's security agents, comprising over 200 personnel, have been mobilized to address the situation. As an incentive to expedite the search, a £40,000 reward(200 million pesos) has been offered for any valuable information. Now, there has been a significant revelation that the National Liberation Army (ELN) is behind the kidnappings, as per the Colombian Government.

The ELN(Ejército de Liberación Nacional), was founded in 1964 and is believed to be the country's largest currently-active rebel group. They have been at odds with the government for the past decades, although both parties recently signed a six month ceasefire, between August 2023 and February 2024..

This revelation reportedly surfaced during peace negotiations with the group. Representing the government in those discussions, Otty Patino relayed a statement which confirmed the ELN's involvement (via Mirror):

"Today we have officially learned that the kidnapping carried out on October 28, in Barrancas, department of La Guajira, of which Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda, father and mother of the soccer player Luis Fernando, were victims, was perpetrated by a unit belonging to the ELN."

Patino's statement went on to express the nation's solidarity with Diaz and the deep concern felt by his fans globally. A strong call was also made for the immediate release of Diaz's father.

Notable Colombian newspaper El Tiempo Casa Editorial has also revealed that the terrorist group have vowed to free the Liverpool forward's father in the coming hours.

Reportedly, the members of the group did not know they person they had kidnapped was Luis Diaz's father. In a video clip reportedly shared with Reuters, Diaz Sr. would be released on Thursday, according to ELN representative Juan Carlos Cuellar.

In light of these traumatic developments, Luis Diaz understandably sat out of Liverpool's matches against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth. Back in Colombia, a demonstration took place, with a march led by Diaz's mother, advocating for the safe return of his father.

Anfield stood united with Jota's heartfelt tribute to Liverpool teammate Luis Diaz

Diogo Jota celebrated his goal against Nottingham Forest by raising Luis Diaz's shirt, paying tribute to his Liverpool teammate during a challenging personal period. Diaz's absence from the lineup followed distressing news from Colombia about the abduction of his parents.

The solidarity of the team shone brightly at Anfield. Roughly 30 minutes into the game, when the Reds scored the opener, they made a beeline for the bench. Jota, whose effort got past the keeper, was handed Diaz's iconic number seven shirt.

Jota showcased the jersey to every corner of the stadium and Anfield reciprocated this touching gesture, with fans rallying together to chant Diaz's name.