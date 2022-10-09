"Concentrate on your own f***g game" - Manchester United star reportedly launched foul-mouthed attack on teammate after 6-3 Man City loss

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag summoned his players for an inquest following the Red Devils' defeat to Manchester City, but things got heated, according to The Sun.

Manchester City brought Manchester United's four-game winning run in the Premier League to an end last weekend. They steamrolled past Ten Hag's side, handing them a 6-3 beating.

Both Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks against the Red Devils at the Etihad Stadium that night. The game thus ended in embarrassment for the red side of Manchester.

Upset by the result, Ten Hag demanded a Manchester United inquest the day after the match. The Dutchman encouraged his players to provide an honest assessment of their performance, according to the aforementioned source.

Lisandro Martinez and Scott McTominay did not hold themselves back from expressing their views, as per the report. However, things got heated at times as some players blamed each other for the team's shortcomings.

One Red Devils star reportedly told another to 'concentrate on your f***g game' during the discussion. The identities of the players involved in the exchange, though, are yet to be known.

While the discussion turned into heated arguments at times, Ten Hag is said to have encouraged it. However, the Dutch tactician also made it clear that he prefers to see the passion on the pitch rather than off it if the report is to be believed.

Manchester United's players will have the chance to bounce back from their defeat to Manchester City when they return to Premier League action today (October 9). They will face Frank Lampard's Everton at Goodison Park tonight.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire given permission to go to Portugal

Manchester United notably returned to winning ways against Omania in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, October 6. They earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Cypriot outfit.

Meanwhile, Red Devils skipper Harry Maguire was allowed to travel to Portugal, as per The Sun. The defender was reportedly given special permission to take a break to clear his head.

Maguire has struggled for form for both the Red Devils and the England national team this season. Ten Hag is keen to see the player regain his form and was allegedly happy to sanction a short vacation during the week.

It now remains to be seen if the former Leicester City defender will benefit from the trip to Portugal. He has started just three matches across all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit so far this season.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes