"Could be the only coach in history" - Journalist claims Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr could look to hire boss who previously managed Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr could hire Gerardo Martino, who has coached Lionel Messi for both club and country, as their new manager, according to ESPN journalist Fernando Palomo.

Al-Nassr announced earlier this week that they have parted ways with Rudi Garcia. The Saudi Pro League giants immediately tasked their Under-19s coach Dinko Jelicic to lead the senior team.

Although the Croatian is in charge of Ronaldo and Co, Al-Aalami have begun the hunt for their next long-term manager. The Riyadh-based club have been linked with ambitious moves for celebrated tacticians Jose Mourinho and Zidane, among others, recently.

Former Mexico manager Martino has emerged as a surprise option for Al-Nassr. According to the aforementioned source, the Saudi giants could bring in the Argentinian tactician as their new boss.

"One learns a lot of things at this point," Palomo wrote on Twitter. "With the need to replace Rudi Garcia, Al-Nassr would go after (Gerardo) Tata Martino. He could be the only coach in history capable of saying that he has managed Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo."

With several managers on their shortlist, it remains to be seen if Al-Nassr pursue a deal for Martino.

Would Gerardo Martino become first manager to coach both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi?

As claimed by Fernando Palomo, Gerardo Martino could become the first manager to coach both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi if he joins Al-Nassr. It's worth noting that the tactician has worked with the latter in both international and club football.

Martino was in charge of La Liga giants Barcelona in the 2013-14 season. Messi bagged 41 goals and 15 assists in 46 games under the Rosario-born manager that campaign. They also won the Spanish Super Cup together at the Camp Nou.

Although Martino was contracted to the Blaugrana till 2015, he left at the end of his first season. Incidentally, he would go on to take charge as the Argentine national team manager the same year, working with Lionel Messi again.

The left-footed maestro made 20 appearances across competitions during Martino's two-year stint with La Albiceleste, scoring 13 times and providing nine assists. The manager-player duo helped the national team reach the finals of Copa America 2015 and Copa America Centenario 2016.

Martino was most recently in charge of the Mexico national team, who failed to progress beyond the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. It now remains to be seen if he becomes the first manager to coach both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

