Could Liverpool star Mohamed Salah join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi next summer? Fresh reports provide update

According to a report from the Telegraph, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is interested in joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia in the summer. The Egyptian star is in the final months of his contract with the Reds and has yet to extend it despite his importance to the English Premier League table-toppers.

Ad

Salah is reportedly seen as a high priority for the Saudi Arabian football project. The Reds previously rejected a £150 million bid for the talismanic forward in 2023 from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad.

The Egyptian star joined Liverpool in the summer of 2017 from AS Roma for a reported €42 million and has been a key part of the team in his eight years on Merseyside. He has scored 243 times and provided 110 assists in 392 appearances.

Ad

Trending

Salah has also become the club's third-highest goalscorer and helped the team to their first Premier League title in three decades, the FA Cup, two League Cups, and the UEFA Champions League.

If Mohamed Salah moves to the Saudi Pro League in the summer, he will join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East as the sport continues its rapid development in the region.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah on how Cristiano Ronaldo inspires him

In December 2024, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah discussed how Cristiano Ronaldo inspired him early in his career. The Portuguese superstar is one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, enjoying a career that has lasted over two decades at the game's highest levels.

Ad

In a discussion with the Liverpool official YouTube channel at the time, the Egyptian star discussed those who inspired him growing up, saying (via GOAL):

“I love the way Ronaldo [of Brazil] was playing and [Zinedine] Zidane and [Francesco] Totti. These guys, I always looked at them and they just enjoy the game. Cristiano was also the one when I started playing in Europe more, you see the way he dedicated everything to football is insane, the way he looks after himself. You can see everything, his numbers."

The Egyptian has been tipped to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia at the end of his contract with Liverpool in the summer. He is enjoying a magical season, bagging 32 goals and 22 assists in 43 games of what could be his final campaign with the Reds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback