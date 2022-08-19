"Could take 24/48h to undergo medical" - Manchester United close to completing signing of Real Madrid superstar Casemiro according to Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on securing Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro's signature.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian could undergo a medical ahead of a move to Old Trafford within the next 24-48 hours. Romano added that Casemiro is likely to sign a four-year deal with the Red Devils.

The Italian journalist tweeted:

"More on Casemiro. Key hours ahead to get the deal done, Manchester Utd convinced it’s matter of time - could take 24/48h to undergo medical not booked yet, sort visa, sign four year deal."

Manchester United could look to secure the midfielder's signature ahead of their high-voltage clash at home against Liverpool on Monday, August 23. However, Romano stated that given the steps still left for the move to be completed, Casemiro's presence against the Reds is 'unlikely.'

The Italian journalist added in his tweet:

"Casemiro’s presence vs Liverpool is still considered ‘unlikely.’"

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



…this is why Casemiro’s presence vs Liverpool is still considered ‘unlikely’. More on Casemiro. Key hours ahead to get the deal done, Manchester Utd convinced it’s matter of time - could take 24/48h to undergo medical not booked yet, sort visa, sign four year deal.…this is why Casemiro’s presence vs Liverpool is still considered ‘unlikely’. More on Casemiro. Key hours ahead to get the deal done, Manchester Utd convinced it’s matter of time - could take 24/48h to undergo medical not booked yet, sort visa, sign four year deal. 🚨🔴 #MUFC…this is why Casemiro’s presence vs Liverpool is still considered ‘unlikely’. https://t.co/JnHdZ6Jid5

Earlier this week, The Athletic's Adam Crafton revealed that United were progressing 'very quickly' in their bid to sign Casemiro. They will reportedly pay Real Madrid €60 million for the midfielder, with an additional €10 million in add-ons.

Crafton also reported that the Brazilian will earn slightly more in wages if he continues with Los Blancos. His potential contract with Manchester United will reportedly be 'heavily incentivized' on the club making it into the UEFA Champions League in future seasons.

Manchester United-linked Casemiro has been an incredible servant for Real Madrid

Casemiro joined Real Madrid from Sao Paolo back in the summer of 2013. After playing a bit-part role in his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu, he was sent out on loan to FC Porto for the 2014-15 campaign.

The Brazilian returned to forge an incredible midfield partnership with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Casemiro has lifted five UEFA Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles, four UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups with Los Blancos. He has also won the Copa del Rey once and the Spanish Supercopa on three occasions.

Overall, the defensive midfielder has made 336 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions, scoring 31 goals and 29 assists.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Casemiro, Kroos and Modrić have never lost a final that they've all started in for Real Madrid. 9 finals. 9 wins. The Bermuda Triangle. Casemiro, Kroos and Modrić have never lost a final that they've all started in for Real Madrid. 9 finals. 9 wins. The Bermuda Triangle. https://t.co/xVdLx5e156

Casemiro would bring a winning mentality and pedigree to Manchester United should he join the club this summer. On paper, he also seems to be an instant upgrade in an area where the Red Devils have struggled for the better part of a decade.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy