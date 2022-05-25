Cristiano Ronaldo and 2 others among candidates to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain: Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag may be set to take the club captaincy off of Harry Maguire with Cristiano Ronaldo in the frame to replace him.

Ten Hag has succeeded interim manager Ralf Rangnick as the Red Devils' new boss on a three-year deal with the option of a further year.

The Dutch coach is expected to oversee a huge overhaul of the side which is likely to bring Maguire's captaincy into analysis.

The 29-year-old centre-back has encountered a difficult season which has coincided with many calling for him to be stripped of the armband.

Many have felt that Maguire lacks the leadership to drive Manchester United forward as he has failed to impress on numerous occasions this season.

According to ESPN, the squad is split over the English centre-back and whether he should continue as the Red Devils skipper.

David de Gea, Bruno Fernandes and Ronaldo are among the favourites to take on the responsibility should Ten Hag decide to change things.

Rangnick had previously stated how he would put the captaincy down to a vote if he were the one taking charge this summer.

All three of De Gea, Fernandes and Ronaldo have captained the side in Maguire's absence this season.

Should Cristiano Ronaldo, David De Gea or Bruno Fernandes replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain?

Cristiano Ronaldo (right-centre) may be given the armband

Harry Maguire's time at Old Trafford has been constantly plagued by the huge £80 million fee United paid back in 2019 to sign him from Leicester City.

The fee made the Englishman the most expensive defender in football history and as a result his performances have been under constant scrutiny.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointed Maguire as Manchester United skipper in January 2020.

He has gone on to make 144 appearances for the Red Devils and has been a mainstay in the side. However, his stint as United captain has perhaps given him added pressure alongside his already huge fee to live up to.

Hence, Ten Hag may be inclined to ease the burden on Maguire and make a change to a more motivational individual.

There is nobody better suited than Ronaldo who has been at the top of European football throughout his career.

The Portuguese star boasts five Champions League titles alongside three Premier League titles. He led the Portugal national side to the UEFA European Championships in 2016.

Fernandes is another name being touted and with good reason given his constant show of passion on the pitch.

The 27-year-old was Sporting CP captain before he made the move to Old Trafford in 2020 and has time and again looked to inspire teammates.

De Gea has earned plaudits for his performances and post-match interviews where he has slammed his side's performances throughout the season.

He is longest serving player in Manchester United's current squad, having been at the club for 11 years.

Edited by Aditya Singh