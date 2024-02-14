Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr’s AFC Champions League clash against Al Feiha manages to sell staggeringly low number of tickets: Reports

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League clash against Al-Feiha has sold only 2,580 tickets so far.

Al-Alami are set to take on fellow Saudi Pro League club Al-Feiha in the round of 16 of the AFC Champions League. The game is set to take place at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City stadium.

However, as per a report from 9FCBALL on X, the game hasn't sold tickets as expected.

Al-Nassr qualified for the knockout stages of the competition by topping Group E. They scored 14 points from six matches, winning four and drawing two games. Al-Feiha, meanwhile, finished second in Group A, scoring nine points from six matches. They won three and lost three of those matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo has far played four games in the AFC Champions League, scoring thrice and providing one assist. He has been in blistering form in front of the goal this season, scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists in 25 matches across competitions.

The Portugal captain produced heroics on the glorious UEFA Champions League nights in European football. He now looks to set the stage on fire at the AFC Champions League.

Yannick Carrasco speaks about Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on the Saudi Pro League

Yannick Carrasco recently spoke about how Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at Al-Nassr would help the Saudi Pro League grow. The Belgian currently plays for SPL club Al-Shabab.

The Saudi Pro League has now become a star-studded league, boasting players like Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and more. Speaking about the impact of superstars like Ronaldo, Carrasco said (via GOATTWorld on X):

"Playing with these great players will make the Saudi player develop a lot, and even I will definitely benefit from the presence of European football stars."

Since Ronaldo's arrival, the SPL have had a massive global popularity boost. The exposure allows lesser-known players to grab the spotlight, which also helps the league grow leaps and bounds.