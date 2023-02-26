Cristiano Ronaldo has asked former Juventus teammate to join him at Al-Nassr - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked former Juventus teammate Carlo Pinsoglio to join him at Al-Nassr. Pinsoglio was Juve's third-choice goalkeeper during Ronaldo's stint in Turin.

The two players were good friends off the pitch as well. Pinsoglio, 32, hasn't made a single appearance for the Old Lady so far this season. His current contract will run out at the end of the season. With David Ospina ruled out with an elbow injury, adding a new goalkeeper wouldn't be a bad move for Al-Nassr.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ronaldo wants the Italian to join him in Riyad. However, Al-Nassr can only complete a move for Pinsoglio in June.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent perhaps the most underrated phase of his career at Juventus. After a trophy-laden nine-year stint with Real Madrid, Ronaldo joined Juventus at the age of 33 in 2018 and took Italian football by storm.

The Portuguese superstar broke numerous records in Turin, including scoring the most goals for Juventus in a single season (37) and the fewest games to reach 50 Serie A goals (61). In all, Ronaldo scored 101 goals and provided 22 assists in 134 matches for the Bianconeri from 2018 to 2021.

Pinsoglio, meanwhile, has been a Juventus player since 2014. However, he has made only five appearances for the Old Lady.

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to his hat-trick against Damac

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to help Al-Nassr secure a 3-0 win over Damac in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo has now contributed all of Al-Nassr's last 10 goals, scoring eight and assisting two. He has now scored two hat-tricks in his last three matches

After the match, the Portuguese forward spoke about his rich vein of form. Ronaldo told SSC:

"I feel more adapted to the team. It's not easy to come and in five, six, or seven games; everyone knows my movements. But I'm starting to understand their movements, and they are starting to understand my movements. Step by step, we can reach the big level."

He added:

"I'm very happy, but the most important (thing) is the team. The team did a fantastic job (against Damac); they ran; they fought. For me, the goals are important, but the most important thing is the team."

Al-Nassr returned to the summit of the SPL table with the win. They currently have 43 points from 18 matches and lead second-placed Al-Ittihad by two points.

