Cristiano Ronaldo asked Manchester United team-mates if they were “ashamed” in fiery half-time talk before comeback win over Atalanta - Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo grilled his fellow Manchester United teammates in the dressing room after the Red Devils were 2-0 down at half-time against Atalanta. The talk took place during their Champions League game against Atalanta, according to the Sun (via the Daily Mail).

An anonymous Manchester United source informed the Sun that Cristiano Ronaldo took the matter of half-time team-talk into his own hands. He asked his fellow colleagues whether they were ashamed of their performance. Cristiano Ronaldo also said that they needed to win this game if they want to qualify for the next round.

A source close to Manchester United said:

"Cristiano addressed the whole team and told them that the performance was unacceptable. He asked if they were not ashamed and said this was not how Manchester United perform in front of their own fans. He told them they needed to win the game and, if they didn’t, they might not qualify for the next stage of the Champions League."

Cristiano Ronaldo's encouraging words worked wonders for Manchester United. They managed to score three goals in the second-half to secure a 3-2 win. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner netted an 81st minute winner.

The win took Manchester United to the top of their Champions League group on six points. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a goal in each of United's three Champions League matches so far this season.

Ronaldo's message to his teammates at half-time against Atalanta (0-2 down):A United source: "Cristiano addressed the team and told them that the performance was unacceptable. He asked if they were not ashamed and said this was not how United perform in front of their own fans"

Manchester United need Cristiano Ronaldo to get them back to winning ways in the Premier League

Manchester United will be hoping Cristiano Ronaldo can inspire them back to winning ways in the Premier League. They need the three points following a run of three winless games which comprises of two defeats.

It is worth noting that the 36-year-old forward has himself not scored a league goal in three matches. It has coincided with Manchester United's poor run of form in recent weeks.

However, the Red Devils face a daunting run of fixtures starting with a derby against their fierce-rivals Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's side are currently in the form of their lives after comprehensively beating Watford (5-0) in the league. They followed it up by beating Atletico Madrid (3-2) in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo will face Liverpool for the first time since his summer move back to Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has previously scored just twice in eight Premier League matches against the Reds during his first spell in England.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🗣️ "I am here to win trophies. I am not here for a holiday"Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to help #MUFC bring home some silverware this season 📺 Watch full exclusive interview ahead of Man Utd v Liverpool on Super Sunday 🗣️ "I am here to win trophies. I am not here for a holiday"Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to help #MUFC bring home some silverware this season 📺 Watch full exclusive interview ahead of Man Utd v Liverpool on Super Sunday https://t.co/xS9hwqHt42

As things stand, Manchester United are four points behind Liverpool going into the derby game on Sunday. The Red Devils are sixth in the league behind the likes of Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur.

