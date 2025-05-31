Cristiano Ronaldo asks Al-Hilal to sign 30-year-old star if they want him to join from Al-Nassr before Club World Cup: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Al-Hilal to sign Bruno Fernandes as a condition for joining them ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, according to journalist Graeme Bailey. The Portuguese superstar's contract with Al-Nassr expires next month.

The 40-year-old recently shared a status on social media suggesting that he is ready for a fresh challenge. It has since been reported that Al-Hilal are planning to prise him away.

However, speaking to United in Focus, Bailey stated that Cristiano Ronaldo wants a former Manchester United teammate in the squad to agree to a move.

“Al-Hilal are going for this. Inzaghi, Ronaldo and now the Premier League’s finest. I am told that Ronaldo has told Al-Hilal to get Bruno. There is a real belief within the corridors of power in Saudi football that they can get Bruno. They are offering him wages only Ronaldo and Benzema have surpassed, they really are pushing the boat out," said Bailey.

He continued:

“The Pro League’s record transfer was €90m for Neymar, they don’t often spend huge amounts but they are also willing to pay £100m for Bruno. They didn’t get their top target for this summer in the shape of Mo Salah, but Bruno could be the big one."

He concluded:

“Al Hilal want to win the Club World Cup, and if they can bag Inzaghi, Ronaldo and Bruno…that would be some statement. United have told Bruno he isn’t going…but 100m would be a lot to turn down for a player of his age, no matter how important.”

Cristiano Ronaldo also shares the pitch with Bruno Fernandes for the Portugal national team.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo may have turned 40 earlier this year, but he has shown no signs of slowing down. The Portuguese superstar left Manchester United in December 2022 and moved to Al-Nassr to carve a new chapter in his career.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has since continued his goalscoring exploits in the Middle East. Ronaldo has registered 93 goals and 19 assists from 105 games for the Saudi club.

However, he has failed to lift the league during his stay so far, with the Arab Club Emirates Cup the only trophy in his cabinet since arriving at Al-Nassr. A move to Al-Hilal could better his chances of securing silverware. It would also enable the Portuguese ace to feature at the summer's FIFA Club World Cup.

