Cristiano Ronaldo back in training following injury scare in Al-Nassr's draw against Persepolis: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly took part in training today (November 29) after the Al-Nassr superstar suffered a nasty collision in his side's 0-0 draw against Persepolis on Monday (November 27).

According to TheNassrZone, Ronaldo participated in recovery exercises alone during Al-Alami's training session. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner didn't train with the group but it suggests he hasn't suffered a serious injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo collided with Persepolis' Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand a minute into the second half of the two sides' AFC Champions League meeting. The Portuguese icon lasted until the 78th minute before being brought off, with him nursing his neck.

The 38-year-old has been in red-hot form this season, bagging 18 goals and nine assists in 19 games across competitions. He was part of an Al-Nassr side that booked their place in the last 16 of the AFC Champions League.

Luis Castro's men are next in action on Friday (December 1) when they face Al-Hilal in a top-of-the-table Saudi Pro League clash. Ronaldo's side are second in the league, four points behind Jorge Jesus' men.

Thus, Castro will be eager for the Saudi Pro League's top goalscorer to be fit to face the league leaders. The five-time UEFA Champions League winner has only missed three games for Al-Alami this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr confirming their place in the AFC Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo was thrilled with Al-Nassr's qualification for the AFC Champions League last 16.

Al-Nassr not only advanced to the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League but did so by winning Group E. They are unbeaten in their group, winning four of five games.

Castro's men saw out the draw against Persepolis with 10 men after Saudi Arabian defender Ali Lajami's 17th-minute sending-off. It's the first time Al-Alami have qualified for the last 16 of the competition since 2012.

Cristiano Ronaldo was delighted with his team's qualification and he took to Instagram following the game. He said:

"Happy that we qualified 1st in our group and to have achieved 20 games unbeaten. Great Teamwork."

Al-Nassr will now look to push on with Ronaldo spearheading their pursuit of trophy success. They were bolstered by the signings of Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic in the summer, who have bedded in seamlessly.

Castro's side have won 11 of 14 Saudi Pro League games this season, losing two. It bodes well as they venture towards the turn of the year.