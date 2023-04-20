Cristiano Ronaldo banned Georgina Rodriguez from hosting parties after her grave mistake involving Lionel Messi and Barcelona 6 years ago: Reports

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly banned Georgina Rodriguez from hosting parties after an incident that involved Lionel Messi and Barcelona back in 2017.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez have been in a loving relationship for around seven years now. They currently live in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with their five children after the Portugal ace decided to ply his trade for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January.

However, their relationship has had its ups and downs over the years. According to SportsManor, one such negative incident occurred on April 24, 2017, the day of El Clasico.

Georgina Rodriguez, with only good intentions in her heart, allegedly decided to throw an after-party. The businesswoman had fully expected Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. to defeat Lionel Messi's Barcelona.

Real Madrid, however, were defeated 3-2 by arch-rivals Barcelona. Lionel Messi scored a brace on the night, including an extra-time winner to give the Blaugrana all three points. Cristiano Ronaldo failed to have an impact on the night as well.

Los Blancos' night was ruined and the last thing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would have wanted after was a party. Since then, reports state that he has banned Georgina Rodriguez from organizing parties due to a superstition that doing so may lead to future losses.

Despite the El Clasico loss, Cristiano Ronaldo would have the last laugh over Lionel Messi and Barcelona. Real Madrid ended up winning the 2016-17 La Liga title with 93 points, three ahead of the Blaugrana.

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals that Georgina Rodriguez is friendly with Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo

The Al-Nassr superstar has had a long-standing rivalry with PSG megastar Lionel Messi for over a decade now. Both superstars have won every major trophy at club level and have fiercely contested the GOAT debate as well.

However, off the field, it appears they have nothing but mutual respect for one another. While they aren't exactly friends, Ronaldo acknowledged Messi's impact on the game once in an interview with a TV presenter (via GOAL). He also added that his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is friendly with Antonela Roccuzzo.

He said:

“Amazing player, he is magic, top, As a person, we share the stage 16 years, imagine, 16 years, we share. So, I have great relationship with him."

"Even his wife or my wife, my girlfriend, they always respect and they're from Argentina. My girlfriend is from Argentina. So good. What I am going to say about Messi? A good guy who does everything for football."

Messi started dating Antonela Roccuzzo in 2008 before tying the knot in 2017. They have three sons together — Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

